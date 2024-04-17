Surprise, surprise… my coverage of the brouhaha between Israel and Iran has ruffled a few feathers.

It's a puzzler, really. Somehow, folks seem to think that my questioning is off-limits in certain scenarios.

So I can question… the suffocation devices, mandates (which are not laws), forced medical interventions, Lahaina, climate change, chemtrails, the Ohio derailment, the Baltimore Key bridge, but for some reason I can’t question Israel.

Why? Well, your guess is as good as mine. What I do know is that people's reactions are often driven by fear and anger to such an extent that their rational faculties seem to literally shut down.

And let's not even get started on the imaginative leaps some viewers take from my videos. I've lost count of how many times I've had to gently ask, "Could you show me where I said that?" only to be met with radio silence.

Why? Because I never said it. Their inaccurate conclusion was drawn from their own perspective, fear, anger, and emotions, essentially putting words in my mouth.

Following my recent videos, I received some thoughtful advice from a Healthy American who happens to be both Jewish and has lived in Israel. She suggested that I incorporate "The State of Israel" into my discussions on this topic more frequently. It's a tip worth heeding, indeed, as "The State" refers to the political system rather than the land itself.

Here's to those who truly understand my purpose—to foster critical thinking and encourage healthy debate. Your understanding and support greatly buoy my spirits, and together, we'll keep digging for the truth, one thoughtful conversation at a time.

That's why I want to share information, comments, and emails from people who genuinely get it and don't spin out of control when I cover this topic.

Jon is one of those people who gets it. He has been on the front lines for years, and here he shares many of my same questions and concerns that things aren’t adding up.

And I also received this email from a Healthy American who aligned with my message of truth and appreciated my questioning of things:

Dear Peggy, I read your latest e-newsletter and the comments you included and saw how you handled it. Fantastic. Not getting pulled in but not backing down. It is Mind Boggling how so many of my supposed, Christian brothers and sisters twist scripture into a Scofield Zionist model that says we MUST support a modern nation state. SO SO ODD. I appreciate your heart for the truth as "He desires truth in the inmost parts" Keep up the great work. Talking about Israel and the control they have over most of our pastors, government, media, universities, entertainment is in fact the third rail that very few want to touch so GOD BE WITH YOU. Pastor Mark

These messages encourage me greatly — especially since any topic about Israel (and now apparently, my reading an article with statistics about German military support to Israel) caused many people to go into a blind rage!

I am so grateful for all your comments, thank you.

