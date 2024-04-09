Ah, addictions. From caffeine to social media scrolling, we all have our vices. But what if I told you there's an addiction so stealthy, so pervasive, it can infiltrate every aspect of your life without you even realizing it? Yes, my friends, I'm talking about fear. Not the heart-pounding excitement of a thrilling adventure, but the paralyzing dread that keeps you awake at night, gnawing at your sanity.

Since day one, my goal is to help others step OUT of the spin cycle, to not live in fear.

As we geared up for yet another celestial spectacle, the media frenzy reached its peak, spinning tales ranging from doomsday scenarios to imminent lockdowns and widespread power grid failures. Predictably, my inbox flooded with inquiries: "Peggy, are you going to be covering the solar eclipse and what's going to happen? Should I stock up on gas? On water and food?" Now, while I'm all for preparedness—filling your tank and stashing some snacks—I draw the line at fear-mongering. That's why I made a deliberate choice to steer clear of hyping up the eclipse and further fueling the fires of fear.

What I want to talk about is WHY people are addicted to fear and then simple steps to get out of that.

You might be thinking, "Hey Peggy, I've got it all under control. Fear? Not my thing. I live my life fear-free.” Well, I genuinely hope that's the case for you! And if it is, I encourage you to pass along these tips to anyone you know caught up in the whirlwind of fear.

Share

I believe there are four main reasons why people are susceptible to feeling fear, each stemming from different aspects of human psychology and behavior.

Firstly, there's legitimate fear based on real-life situations and genuine concerns. These are the fears that arise from tangible threats or dangers, such as health crises, financial hardships, or personal safety issues.

Then there's that underlying sense of unease, that inexplicable anxiety lingering beneath the surface. And you know what? It can sneak up on you when you're glued to the mainstream media, constantly tuning in to the latest news and obsessing over every headline. This type of fear isn't necessarily tied to specific events but rather stems from a general feeling of insecurity and apprehension about the future.

I've touched on this topic of informed vs. obsessed in previous videos, but let's do a quick recap: Being informed means you're aware of current events without letting them consume your every thought. It doesn't come at the expense of neglecting your personal well-being – hygiene, healthy eating, exercise, maintaining a clean home, handling chores like laundry, grocery shopping, and most importantly, spending quality time with loved ones and engaging in activities that bring you genuine joy. When you're informed, you stay up to date without letting it dictate your entire life. You're able to compartmentalize it and keep it in its proper place.

Another reason people may be addicted to fear is because fear can sometimes masquerade as energy. For example, activities like watching scary movies or engaging in risky behaviors can induce an adrenaline rush, which some individuals interpret as a form of excitement or vitality.

Lastly, fear can become a coping mechanism or a distraction from life's challenges. Financial hardships, health crises, broken relationships, job losses, mounting responsibilities, and various other stressors can contribute to this addiction. Fear becomes a strange relief from these problems, which sadly allows the problems to grow larger as they remain unattended.

But let me assure you, there is help available for those trapped in the grip of fear which I talk about at length in yesterday’s video here. Besides serving as a distraction, fear often becomes a sort of ongoing soap opera, a skewed reality show scripted by those in power to hijack our emotions and divert our attention from both our problems and the things we love.

Despite the constant barrage of chaos from the mainstream media, I refuse to let it rob me of the things that bring me joy. Whether it's swimming in the ocean, teaching water fitness classes, or simply spending quality time with loved ones, I'm determined to hold onto these sources of happiness — the things that uplift me amidst the turmoil of the world. I will never allow the mainstream media merry-go-round or any fear-mongering (or flu-mongering) to take that from me. I love spending time with people I love. I love sharing a nice meal, laughter, and appreciating rainbows and sunsets as God made them. These things help me feel more uplifted and provide relief from what's going on in the world and I will never allow the tyrants to steal that joy, ever.

To escape the cycle of fear, it's crucial to examine its root causes, which could stem from past trauma or ingrained patterns of behavior. Reach out for support, connect with others, have faith in yourself, and prioritize living life rather than fearing it.

Thank you for reading The Healthy American, Peggy Hall. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Read Next: