Deconstructing the Phrase: "Where There is Risk, There Must be Choice."
Click on the image below to watch my one-minute commentary on this:
The catchphrase "Where there is RISK, there must be CHOICE" has become a rallying cry for those advocating for awareness and informed consent (another phrase that bears deeper digging). I stand in favor of action and …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Healthy American, Peggy Hall to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.