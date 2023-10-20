As you know, "things are not always as they appear."
That is a truth I learned in my early adulthood when I was face-to-face with a strange, incomprehensible situation that directly ties into the "gendercide" we are witnessing today that is accelerating at a breakneck speed.
In my latest video "Here’s When I Woke Up (How About You?)" I share several personal stories of events and experiences that prompted me to dig deeper and not take things at face value.
I love reading your comments following the video to see what incidents or experiences caused you to really open your eyes and mind to the truth of our reality.
This video is a can't miss for those who are dedicated to discovering -- and exposing -- the truth!
Even as a child I never bought into the American "health" (really sickness) Industry, so as soon as I could make my intentions known...I said NO. I remember being 15-years-old and telling the dentist "no X-rays". He was very flustered, because no child had ever said that to him before.
I woke up to the rest, in 1990 at the age of 30. It was the run-up to Gulf War I. I thought: "Wait a minute, weren't we presented with a boogyman in a turban just 11 years ago?" I thought the news stories about babies being dumped out of incubators was ridiculously silly. This totally changed my life. I did a 180, and began to live a life based completely on being a follower of Jesus. I started to research. I did not believe the 9-11 story for one second. In the early 2000s I started running across stories about a killer vaccine that would be forced on Americans in the future. I've been ridiculed as a conspiracy theorist for 33 years, but I did have two people thank me in 2021 saying I saved their lives for warning them about the Jonestown jab. I could not save my father, though. I begged him not to take it. He didn't want to...but he did it to stop his wife's nagging, and it killed him.
Well, I think I started to wake up on 9/11 when I saw those building go down like that (so fast and symmetrical), but then after watching all the trauma on TV, I went back to sleep and believed the official story. But in 2006, when Israel was bombing the heck out of Lebanon, I got online to do some research and figure out what was going on. That's when I woke up to the truth about Israel/Palestine, and then to 9/11 being a false flag. And once I woke up to 9/11, that's when I started questioning everything (if they lied about 9/11, then what else are they lying about), and realized that everything has been a lie.