As you know, "things are not always as they appear."

That is a truth I learned in my early adulthood when I was face-to-face with a strange, incomprehensible situation that directly ties into the "gendercide" we are witnessing today that is accelerating at a breakneck speed.

In my latest video "Here’s When I Woke Up (How About You?)" I share several personal stories of events and experiences that prompted me to dig deeper and not take things at face value.

I love reading your comments following the video to see what incidents or experiences caused you to really open your eyes and mind to the truth of our reality.

This video is a can't miss for those who are dedicated to discovering -- and exposing -- the truth!

Be sure to join me daily on my youtube channel here at 4 pm pacific/7 pm eastern. (When you’re looking for past videos, you need to click on both these tabs: “live” and “videos” to see all my latest broadcasts.)

Leave a comment

As always, I appreciate having you on board as a Healthy American! All of my content on Substack is free to all readers. Those who graciously support my work with a paid subscription are invited to a private, live monthly webinar where you can interact with other Healthy Americans as I answer your submitted questions and dive deeper into topics of your interest. This webinar is on the last Saturday of every month at 4 pm pacific and is recorded if you can’t make it live. Questions? Email support@thehealthyamerican.org