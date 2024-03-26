Let’s dig beneath the headlines on Kate Middleton’s recent video. She reveals that she had a cancer diagnosis, is cancer free, and is now taking preventative chemotherapy…

Preventative chemotherapy?

Does that mean we should all start taking insulin just in case we are diabetic?

Or why not take anti-depressants even if you’re happy?

Or why not just go around on a pair of crutches in case you have a broken leg?

Or why not be tested for a mystery illness when you don’t have symptoms?

Okay, I think you get my drift and so many of my astute Healthy Americans are able to identify the real narrative going on here.

One of my Healthy Americans summarized it very well here:

“The current story so far plus video plays into many agendas of:

Normalizes the explosion in cancer of all ages but especially the young Normalizes the huge rise in excess deaths since 2021 and so squashes the outcry for an investigation : if it happens to "them" then it must be "normal" Distracts public from war and genocides that we are paying for and helps them to ignore multiple protests about Gaza across the world. If Kate is already “unalived” then it is easier to announce her passing following her video message. Encourages future uptake of cancer vaxx esp by the young which they will push as well as bogus tests for cancer which will be pre-determined (+). And a few other agendas that I don’t see !!”

