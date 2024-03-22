Friends,

Over the past four years, I've been here on this channel, delivering videos designed to empower you to live in liberty. In this latest one, I'm taking a stroll down memory lane, reminiscing about the suffocation device saga and reminding everyone about the power of individual action in the face of societal pressure. Believe it or not, some of y’all are still being pressured to obstruct your God-given breath and be poked and prodded by the nasal schwab in order to “protect others” from some unseen mystery illness.

In my video below, with my trademark snark, I dismantle the common pro-mask arguments (using logic — gee, what a concept), pointing out the sheer absurdity of it all.

From day one, I've stood firm in my principles (#neverhaveneverwill), refusing to budge an inch. Despite the hurdles, my dedication to preserving freedom remains steadfast. So, let's keep fighting for freedom, rejecting any encroachment on our God given rights — and just say NO!

In my ongoing crusade against absurd Cooties testing methods, I think the CDC’s latest focus takes the cake: wastewater testing.

Yes, you heard that right—apparently, now our sewage is the latest hotspot for tracking the mysterious and “dangerous” cooties. From swabbing brains to now analyzing sewage, it seems the CDC is literally plumbing new depths in the quest for public health surveillance. Watch my video above or read the substack below for my suggestion on how you could turn the tables on the tyrants.

