A troubling number of opportunists seized the chance to manipulate cooties-relief programs to scam and steal, while small businesses crumbled and families struggled.
Looking up "covid relief funds fraud" on Google will give you an idea of the scope of the corruption in these so-called "relief" initiatives. Billions of dollars intended to be a lifeline f…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Healthy American, Peggy Hall to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.