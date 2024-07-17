Uh huh, okay, I see… just listen, watch and believe the mainstream-media-merry-go-round. No asking questions. What are you, a Trump-denier? Of course EVERYTHING we are being shown about this story is TRUE! I know it’s true, because the media said so. And if you ask questions, that means you doubt Trump. And if you doubt Trump, then who is going to saaaavvve us?!?

Okay, snark over.

But those are the types of comments I’ve been fielding. (Actually those are the mild comments. Some are not fit for human consumption.)

True, I’ve gotten tons of hate mail, unsubscribes (see ya!) and armies of trolls on my youtube channel.

One that tickled my funny bone was the first one here, from Patricia who says: “This is the dumbest thing you have done.”

I love how she says it “the dumbEST” thing, because — you know, I have done so many dumb things but this one takes the cake! 🤣

Sigh… that’s a small price to pay for keeping my dignity and integrity intact.

I will NEVER comport with lies, deception and evil. No matter the cost.

Reminds me of early 2020 when I was trying to help people read between the lies of the cooties hogwash.

I was excoriated then for asking simple questions such as: “What happened to the flu?” And “Why are the hospitals empty?” And “Why do I have to wear a mask if you’re wearing one… doesn’t it work?” And so many more.

But I thought people had wised up…

Had learned to think critically…

Had learned to ask questions…

Had learned to read between the lies…

I guess I need to think again.

I didn’t want to cover this Trump Story

I don’t watch the news, I don’t care about the headlines, and I certainly don’t care for being manipulated and deceived.

Life is so short as it is, why would I waste my time being brainwashed by the mainstream media?!

But tons of you asked me for my input and analysis on the “Trump Assassination Attempt”, and that is what I did in my initial video here.

I will likely do a few more videos on this, but it’s distressing to see how many people are still under the spell.

In my video below, I share some encouraging comments from you and others who are making some very intriguing insights. I’ve also got them listed for you below.

As always, I appreciate hearing from you. And I thank you for your ability to ask questions and to set aside your emotions to think clearly and calmly about what is presented to you, and to draw your own conclusions, based on facts, evidence, logic and reality.

