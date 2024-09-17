The catchphrase "Where there is RISK, there must be CHOICE" has become a rallying cry for those advocating for awareness and informed consent (another phrase that bears deeper digging). I stand in favor of action and I am grateful for those who bring awareness to the choices we face, especially when they involve risk. However, beneath the surface of this seemingly empowering statement lies a nuanced perspective that warrants scrutiny.

I think we can all find common ground on the fact that we appreciate those who genuinely strive to inform the public about the risks associated with certain choices, no?

However, as I scrutinized this phrase, I asked myself: What exactly do you mean by “where there is risk, there must be choice?”

The crux of the matter lies in what is implied — that where there is no risk, there is no choice.

Does this mean that in the absence of risk (or perceived risk), choice becomes null and void? The phrase, in essence, suggests this binary connection between risk and choice when it comes to decision-making.

The statement that risk must exist in order for a choice to be made is fundamentally flawed and I wholeheartedly reject this premise.

Friends, there must ALWAYS be CHOICE.

The right to make decisions, including the right of no consent, is not (and should never be) confined to situations defined by risk.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: The real story is that it doesn’t matter whether these products are safe or not — what matters is that NO ONE has the RIGHT to FORCE a MEDICAL INTERVENTION on me — or you!

You have the right of no consent. Period.

Remember: language is more than just a means of communication. In the actual world, with legal repercussions, and especially in the context of individual freedom, the language we use can either empower us — or constrain us.

