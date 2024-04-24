Yesterday’s video was a replay of the hard facts surrounding Orange County Board of Supervisor Andrew Do's egregious misuse of public funds. From directing millions to his daughter's questionable “non-profit” to his involvement in various fraudulent activities, the details of his actions are all laid out in my previous substack linked below:

To quickly recap why this is important to point out:

Andrew Do is one of the defendants in my lawsuit against the Orange County Board of Supervisors (BOS).

I filed this lawsuit for the County’s blatant violations of California government code 101080. The law governing local health emergencies which spells out exactly what a county is REQUIRED to do by law; and a county is required to literally do the follow: “The board of supervisors … shall review, at least every 30 days until the local health emergency is terminated, the need for continuing the local health emergency and shall proclaim the termination of the local health emergency at the earliest possible date that conditions warrant the termination.” It’s in black and white.

The County a) violated the law by not holding public meetings to review the “conditions” that warranted a “local health emergency” — which we all know was hogwash from DAY ONE. b) The county claimed new arguments during our litigation that they have actually been fulfilling their statutory obligations and duties to review conditions and extend the local emergencies… but where is the evidence? If they claim that then it means they have been conducting business privately which would be a violation of the Brown Act.

So why did they want to keep the fake, phony, fraudulent emergency going for as long as possible?? MONEY! Yes, it unlocks all the federal and state aid which flows into the county’s pocketbook and gets into the hands of slimy serpents like Andrew Do. The BOS even admitted on record that they don’t want to end the emergency because then they won’t get any more money $$$ ….

I suspected since the beginning that these funds were being misused to line pockets and now, it’s come to light that Do has been quietly routing millions to his daughter’s group.

Investigative journalist Nick Gerda is the one who began exposing this financial saga in late 2023. In his latest report, Gerda discovered that Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do, entrusted with taxpayer dollars, has directed millions to his daughter's nonprofit, Warner Wellness Center, which is operating under another sketchy, shady “non-profit” the Viet America Society. (Strange that there is no website for this organization.)

My ongoing lawsuit against the Board was initiated due to their failure to abide by the law and the unlawful continuation of their emergency measures. In fact, Supervisor Do was the one who introduced the motion to halt any further discussion on the emergency, stating that they won’t do anything "until the Governor terminates the emergency." And it turns out, my suspicions were right all along.

The County's Desperate Attempts to Thwart Justice

In a brazen display of obstructionism, the County has pulled out all the stops to prevent my lawsuit from seeing the light of day. From orchestrating the removal of the ONLY competent judge that ruled IN OUR FAVOR and was going to hold them accountable to deploying a barrage of delay tactics, they've stooped to the lowest of lows in their relentless pursuit of evading public accountability.

And they are defending their corruption with OUR tax dollars.

Yes, the County has filed untimely and inadmissible documents, they've shamelessly manipulated the legal system to their advantage, all while perjuring themselves in a September 22, 2022 hearing. Despite Judge Lee's order to conduct public meetings as required by law, they deceitfully claimed to have been holding meetings since June 2021 – behind closed doors, away from public scrutiny.

Their audacious lies forced Judge Lee to modify his ruling, shifting the burden onto them to prove the existence of these clandestine gatherings. Yet, to this day, they've failed to provide an ounce of evidence, exposing the depths of their deception and contempt for justice.

While it may seem impossible, I am holding onto a vision of accountability. Even though it's clear that these public serpents are so corrupt, I will not give up or be silenced. Join us in demanding accountability and holding the County accountable for their egregious actions.

Here are four important action steps to take:



1. Share this substack so others can read about how I am exposing these evil-doers.



2. Donate to my legal fund (as the serpents are trying to drain my pocketbook and thereby force me into giving up, which I won’t!)



3. If you are in Southern California, attend the OC Supervisor meetings and tell Do to his face that you demand his resignation. You can also send emails.

4. Consider filing a public records request asking for records on how much the County of Orange has spent litigating this lawsuit. Here’s an example that can be modified:

Dear Auditor-Controller,

I am writing to request access to public records regarding the total litigation and legal expenses incurred thus far by Orange County in the following lawsuit:

Case Name: Hall vs. County of Orange

Case Number: 30-2021-01220678

Court: Superior Court of California, County of Orange

Parties Involved: Peggy Hall, Petitioner vs. County of Orange; Orange County Board of Supervisors, Defendants.

I am specifically requesting records on the expenses related to all legal fees, court costs, and any other relevant expenditures incurred by the county in its defense against this lawsuit.

Please provide the following information for each fiscal year involved in the litigation, covering the period from June 2021 to present:

Total litigation expenses incurred by the county in opposing the lawsuit. Breakdown of expenses by category (e.g., legal fees, court costs, depositions). Any contracts, invoices, receipts, or other documentation related to the payment of litigation expenses.

If the requested information is available in electronic format, I prefer to receive it via email. However, if it is only available in hard copy or another format, please let me know how I can access it. If there are any fees associated with processing this request, please inform me in advance. I am willing to pay reasonable fees for copying and processing, but I would appreciate a cost estimate before proceeding.

I understand that public records laws require a prompt response to this request.

Please acknowledge receipt of this request in writing to [email] and provide an estimated timeline for fulfilling this request.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. If you require any further information or clarification, please don't hesitate to contact me at [email].

Sincerely,

[your name]



5. Join me in contacting the U.S. Department of Justice and demand that they investigate the Covid funds fraud of Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do. I chose “FBI” as the subject for my complaint, and this is what I wrote:

“This is a request to investigate the fraudulent activities regarding the spending of Covid funds by Orange County, CA Supervisor Andrew Do. He has been funneling millions of dollars to his own daughter's "non-profit" before it received non-profit status, and done in secrecy, without public knowledge or approval. This fraud and corruption is being exposed in several media outlets including LAist: https://laist.com/news/politics/andrew-do-rhiannon-do-investigation-warner-wellness-orange-county-viet-america-society-pham”

