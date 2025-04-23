The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
19hEdited

Peggy, something that worked well in CA to bring back runaway filming from other areas were tax incentives. It hurt no CA business, yes other areas but the tax incentive battle is an ongoing back and forth. When the first well put together tax incentive package was assembled about 8-10 yrs ago it was a huge boost to CA economy. It not only boosted film crew employment but “trickled down” to film rental houses (increases sales tax, yes CA sales tax on rentals). It increased sales for food, via craft services, catering and road crews like set dressers eating at restaurants while doing pickups and returns. It also boosted purchases for items used for set construction, set dressing, props and wardrobe. Once the tax incentive bills have been passed in Hacramento work increased within weeks, boosted the local economy, not destructive to the economy.

It seems like tax incentives were not even a bit of a thought in this disaster. Also find it odd that if it was anything about unfair to the USA tariffs why is any US money being issued in form of Us monetary aid to a country that charges US tariffs?

This situation almost seems like a continuation of destroying small businesses that survived the first trump small business destruction during 2020.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr Dennis Kinnane OMD LAc RPh's avatar
Dr Dennis Kinnane OMD LAc RPh
19hEdited

Honestly, Peggy, why dont you join Trumps “Truth Social” and share this information with him? He could certainly use some Good Advice and I heard he reads whats posted there…I know its like stroking him…but he has been unjustly treated by the Democrats too and barring another sniper or an aspartame induced stroke we are stuck with him for 3 more LONNNNG Years!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Peggy Hall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture