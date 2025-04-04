Stocks plunge as US incites trade war

Instead of “bringing back manufacturing jobs",” Trump’s 2018 tariffs KILLED manufacturing jobs. The latest data I found estimated close to 150,000 jobs lost, with 75,000 in the steel industry.

Worse yet, the cost of living increased, economic output decreased and Trump’s terrible tariffs were so disastrous that many were reversed within the first year.

I have written at length about superior alternatives to these disastrous tariffs. Promoting REDUCED trade barriers, decreasing regulations, cutting corporate taxes, offering targeted subsidies to certain industries, allowing for 100% bonus depreciation for corporations, reducing payroll taxes and offering other incentives actually DRIVE economic activity, INCREASE wages, ADD more jobs and result in MORE productivity and HIGHER standard of living for the most people in the most countries.

Why ignore those tried-and-true strategies for the strange, bizarre whack-a-mole chase of increased tariffs? No one wins, as history clearly shows.

Trump said:

For decades, our country has been looted, raped, pillaged, and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike. American steelworkers, auto workers, farmers, and skilled craftsmen – we have a lot of them here with us today – they really suffered gravely. They watched in anguish as foreign leaders have stolen our jobs, foreign cheaters have ransacked our factories, and foreign scavengers have torn apart our once beautiful American dream.

Our country and its taxpayers have been ripped off for more than fifty years, but it is not going to happen anymore.

I would like to know exactly — with data, not hyperbole — exactly how the USA, the wealthiest nation in the world, the world’s #1 exporter of trades and services and #2 exporter of goods has been “ripped off” by other countries.

Trump presented a confusing and contradictory chart of tariffs that had little connection to reality.

Strangely, the chart was not listed in alphabetical order, nor in order according to the level of tariffs, nor in order according to region.

Gee, what happened to the wizardry of AI? Musk must’ve been asleep on the job.

The charts were haphazardly presented. This is part of the show.

NOTE: I will do a separate video and substack showing the strange and misleading calculations behind these supposed “tariffs” on American goods. They are not actual tariffs at all, but include a trade deficit percent as part of the equation.

I have explained “why trade deficits don’t (really) matter” in my previous videos, but suffice it to say that I run a 100% “trade deficit” with my grocery store. The provide me with products, and I provide them with money for those products. I don’t demand the grocery store to purchase something from me to “balance the trade.”

My savvy Healthy Americans know that propaganda is best served with confusing details and sensationalized distractions. This is part of the ruse to make you feel inept and unable to understand what these “big brains” are doing.

But the facts, data and evidence are clear: tariffs are a lose-lose proposition and have been for decades in our modern world.

Only look back a few years ago when Trump’s 2018 tariffs on steel and aluminum were so disastrous that steel workers lost jobs to the tune of about 75,000 jobs — with manufacturing jobs down about 150,000 until the course was reversed.

Tariffs are taxes on you and me, period.

It’s so strange that people have been bamboozled, duped and hoodwinked again in Trump’s administration.

WORLD LEADERS RESPOND

Note: I don’t normally read Time Magazine, but I came across this round-up of responses by world leaders. You can read the entire story linked above.

Here now, the round-up of international responses to Trump’s terrible tariff announcement:

Australia

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters in Melbourne on Thursday that Trump’s tariffs “have no basis in logic and they go against the basis” of the diplomatic alliance between Australia and the U.S. “This is not the act of a friend,” Albanese said.

Brazil

Brazil, which was hit with a 10% tariff, passed a reciprocity bill on Wednesday allowing it to retaliate against tariffs imposed on Brazilian goods by any country or trade bloc. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva earlier said it was considering appealing to the World Trade Organization over Trump’s steel tariffs.

“The new measure, like the tariffs already imposed on the steel, aluminum, and automobile sectors, violates the United States’ commitments to the World Trade Organization and will impact all Brazilian exports of goods to the United States,” Brazil’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Cambodia

The Minister of Labour and Vocational Training for Cambodia, which was slammed with one of the highest “reciprocal” tariff rates at 49%, said the country will be able to manage the consequences of the U.S. tariffs, despite concerns.

China

China, which was slapped with a 34% reciprocal tariff on top of existing 20% tariffs on Chinese imports, vowed to impose its own countermeasures.

“China urges the U.S. to immediately revoke its unilateral tariff measures and work with trading partners to resolve differences through fair and constructive dialogue,” China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement in Chinese on Wednesday night. The reciprocal tariffs “violate international trade rules, infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of other parties, and represent an act of unilateral bullying,” the ministry added. “There are no winners in a trade war, and protectionism is not a viable path forward.”

Colombia

Colombian President Gustavo Petro posted on X on Thursday: “Today, neoliberalism, which proclaimed a free trade policy across the globe, is dead. … The US government now believes that by raising tariffs on its imports in general, it can increase its own production, wealth, and employment; in my opinion, this may be a big mistake.”

E.U.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Trump’s universal tariffs are a “major blow to the world economy,” von der Leyen added. “Let’s be clear-eyed about the immense consequences. The global economy will massively suffer. Uncertainty will spiral and trigger the rise of further protectionism. The consequences will be dire for millions of people around the globe.”

“All businesses—big and small—will suffer from day one,” von der Leyen said. “From greater uncertainty to the disruption of supply chains to burdensome bureaucracy.”

Fiji

Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad said Thursday in a statement that the tariffs are “disproportionate” and “unfair.”

France

France denounced Trump’s tariffs, with government spokesperson Sophie Primas telling RTL radio on Thursday that Trump is behaving as though he is “master of the world.” Primas said, CNBC reported, that the E.U. will likely implement countermeasures as a bloc in mid-April and again in late April.

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Trump’s latest tariffs an “attack on a trade system that has created prosperity all round the world” at a news conference on Thursday. He added that the E.U. would respond proportionately if negotiations fail.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday: “For U.S. consumers, this will be Inflation Day, rather than Liberation Day.”

India

India’s Commerce and Trade Ministry said in a statement Thursday that they will “remain in touch” with the U.S. regarding Trump’s latest tariffs.

Ireland

In a Wednesday statement, Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “We see no justification for this… Tariffs drive inflation, hurt people on both sides of the Atlantic, and put jobs at risk.”

Italy

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted on Facebook on Wednesday night that tariffs would hurt all parties. She added that Italy will negotiate a deal with the U.S. to “prevent a trade war that would inevitably weaken the West in favor of other global actors.”

Japan

Japan’s Trade Minister Yoji Muto called the move “extremely regrettable.”

Malaysia

Malaysia, which was hit with a 24% “reciprocal” tariff by Trump, will “evaluate the impact of this recent US announcement and will consider a comprehensive and multipronged strategy to mitigate the effects of these tariffs on our economy and industries,” while the country uses the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement, a preexisting trade pact between the U.S. and other countries including Malaysia, to “seek reciprocal trade gains and pursue a Technology Safeguards Agreement” with the U.S.

New Zealand

New Zealand’s Trade Minister Todd McClay disputed the Trump Administration’s claim that it imposed 20% tariffs on U.S. imports, but McClay said New Zealand had no plans to retaliate to the new “reciprocal” tariffs imposed by the U.S.

“We are a low tariff country and we have benefitted from it,” the country’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said. “What we wouldn’t want to do is raise prices here in New Zealand and add to inflation here in New Zealand by [imposing retaliatory tariffs].”

“The bigger worry,” he said, “will be the global impact and the wash up of the tit-for-tat trade wars that may ensue.”

Norway

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told broadcaster NRK on Wednesday that Trump’s tariffs will “have consequences for many Norwegian companies and for jobs.” Norway is facing a 15% levy on exports to the U.S., which is “bad news” for a country that “lives off exports,” Støre said.

Singapore

Hit by Trump’s universal 10% tariff, Singapore was spared harsher tariffs that hit many of its neighbors. Still, the country’s Monetary Authority said on Thursday it is “ready to curb excessive volatility in the Singapore dollar, and to ensure that Singapore’s foreign exchange and money markets continue to function in an orderly manner.”

South Korea

South Korea’s acting President Han Duck-soo said “As the global trade war has become a reality, the government must pour all its capabilities to overcome the trade crisis.”

Spain

Spain’s Economic Minister Carlos Cuerpo said Wednesday: “The European Union has the necessary tools to respond to [Trump’s tariffs], and, of course, in this context, Europe will not be naive. We will always respond.”

Sweden

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a Wednesday statement that Sweden is “well prepared for what’s happening now.” At the same time, he underscored: “We don’t want growing trade barriers. We don’t want a trade war. That would make our populations poorer and the world more dangerous in the long run.”

“Free enterprise and competition have laid the foundations of the West’s success.”

Switzerland

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter posted on X on Wednesday that the Swiss government will “quickly determine the next steps.” Switzerland was hit with a 31% tariff.

“A further escalation of the trade conflict must be prevented,” the group warned.

Taiwan

Taiwan’s cabinet called Trump’s tariffs—which stood at 32% on Taiwanese goods—“deeply unreasonable” and “highly regrettable.”

Thailand

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said that Thailand’s actual tariff rate on U.S. imports is on average 9% rather than the 72% figure the White House presented.

U.K.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Thursday morning that the U.K. would respond to Trump’s tariffs with “cool and calm heads.”

Ukraine

Ukraine’s Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko posted on X on Thursday that Trump’s new 10% tariffs on Ukraine are “complicated, but not critical.”

“Ukraine has something to offer the United States as a reliable ally and partner,” Svyrydenko said. “Both our countries benefit from fair tariffs.”

NOTE: I will also do a separate video and substack breaking down Trump’s misleading and wrong statements about the American economy and international trade.

LEARNING MORE

Will you take the time as I have, to look at the facts, data and evidence? To review the historical record? I’ve presented the info for you and you can click through to read, learn and increase your knowledge.

