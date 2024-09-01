Quick reminder: I'm on Youtube Monday through Friday at 4 PM Pacific/ 7 PM Eastern. I’ve been getting messages like, "Welcome back, Peggy, I’ve missed you," and I have to say—I haven’t gone anywhere!

I’m here every day. Don't rely on notifications because YouTube isn't going to send them. When you visit the channel, you'll see some videos on the home page—some of these might be old. But if you click on "Videos," you’ll find my most recent uploads. Also, click on the "Live" tab, where most of my videos are as well.

Some people still don't get it, so I want to set the record straight. It's crucial that everyone understands that when you assert your civil rights, you are not asking for permission.

We need to educate those who try to trample on our rights. My entire platform is based on truth, freedom, EDUCATION, encouragement, and empowerment. It's vital to learn how to stand up for our rights and to educate others so we don't just roll over, comply, or capitulate simply because we didn't know how to stand up.

Every once in a while, after I post a video—like the one I did yesterday or the day before, about avoiding the pitfalls in standing up for your rights—I get comments saying things like, "You shouldn’t have to ask for permission; you're just going along with it by having people ask for exemptions."

So, here’s the thing: You’re not asking for permission. You’re informing your employer, doctor, or school administrator about your rights.

Most of us have had a job at some point. If your car broke down, you were running late, or had a dentist appointment, you’d let your employer know. You wouldn’t just ghost them—that’s unprofessional and guaranteed to cause drama.

Similarly, informing your employer about a situation that relates to the workplace is exactly what you’re doing with a religious exemption. You are not asking for an exemption—you’re informing (and stating) that you are exempt from the requirement.

This is what the law recognizes, and you don't need to belong to a church or have a statement from a pastor. It's your individual belief. If you have an ethical or moral objection, those are also protected by law. I've even helped educate atheists that the law protects them as well.

Your employer is required by law to accommodate you—this isn’t optional. It’s a legal obligation.

When you object based on religious beliefs, your employer must reasonably accommodate you. This might mean a different assignment or arrangement, but it must be reasonable.

For example, a pharmacist who informs their employer that their religious beliefs prevent them from dispensing birth control pills can legally say, “Nope, not doing it,” and the employer has to find another employee to handle it.

So if your employer starts pushing back, just keep this in mind when you let them know about your exemption:

You’re informing them of your rights (not asking!)

They can’t play 20 Questions with intrusive, unnecessary inquiries.

And any accommodation they offer has to be reasonable.

It’s essential to educate your employer on civil rights laws as well. Some will still violate your rights—I’ve seen it happen, especially with airlines and healthcare settings like Kaiser. However, the law is clear: If you have a religious objection, you must be accommodated. And I will continue to speak out about this until my last God-given breath.

YOU as an employee, student, and as an individual have the LEGALLY-protected right to not be coerced, threatened, intimidated or bullied into doing anything that conflicts with your God-given conscience.

