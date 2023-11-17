Why do some people seem to fall for things, hook, line and sinker?

While others (like you and me) are able to read between the lies?

I think it has to do with intelligence, meaning the ability to acquire and apply knowledge and skills.

This has nothing to do with degrees on a wall or the number of years spent in school.

What is it that sets intelligent people apart from others?

That’e exactly what I cover for you in my video below.

I came up with a list of about ten traits that I think intelligent people share. I’m sure there are many other attributes as well. Let me know what you would add to this list.

I elaborate on traits, with examples, in my video above.

Intelligent people…

1. Ask questions. Have a curious mind. Be able to discern patterns. Pay attention. Be aware.

2. Don’t take things personally.

3. Are emotionally mature. Can discuss different points of view with reason and sober-mindedness.

4. Have a sense of humor! Appreciate wit and cleverness. Not too “literal.”

5. Talk about ideas, principles, values, morals. You think outside the box. Not afraid to consider different perspectives.

6. Are not stuck in complaining.

7. Look for solutions.

8. Are willing to take action even if you don’t know how.

9. Can admit when you’ve been duped and learn and grow from that experience.

10. Are always looking for ways to learn and grow.

That’s what I love about my Healthy American audience: you’re intelligent, savvy, sophisticated and supportive.

You’re able to have intelligent conversations even if we have a different point of view.

Of course, there have been times when I’ve commented on topics that were too hot to handle for some people. These are the most controversial issues I’ve covered so far:

Cooties

Abortion

The Pope

RFK Jr.

Non-Spinning Earth

Electric Vehicles

Israel

Evolution

Climate

Is there anything I’ve missed? Can’t wait to read your comments.

