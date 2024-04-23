We're going to delve into the eye-opening billion-dollar spending of your taxpayer money and mine, which is being siphoned from our paychecks and printed out of thin air.

As I've mentioned before, I come from a family of immigrants, as do many of you. Likely, you're here under the rule of law because this country should prioritize lawfulness. While I empathize with those facing unfortunate circumstances, I question why the United States continues to open its doors when it's already grappling with enough of its own issues?

Here's what I'm going to share with you: $20 billion allocated for Refugee Care from 2022 to 2023, approved by Congress.

Yes, Congress has whipped out their checkbook and splurged $20 billion on Refugee Care from 2022 to 2023. This funding allegedly went to support children and families through what they've dubbed the Refugee and Entrant Assistance program.

Forget calling them illegal aliens or migrants—now they're "entrants," like they've won the lottery or something.

Speaking of lotteries, wouldn't you love to snag a chunk of that $20 billion pie? Well, I know one public serpent who has already got his sticky fingers all over taxpayer dollars.

I’ll be exposing Supervisor Andrew Do of Orange County, for his involvement in redirecting millions of taxpayer dollars, including funds generated from thin air, to his daughter's questionable nonprofit.

But let's shift focus to the Entrant Assistance program—it's truly astonishing. I won't bore you with all the nitty-gritty details, but get this—the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has a whole Office of Refugee Settlement. This office oversees the Welcome Corps, a federal initiative aimed at "expanding resettlement efforts."

Is anyone else astounded at the manipulation of the language? So, we're no longer focused on preventing illegal entry into the country; instead, we're expected to be the "Welcome Wagon," sponsoring new entrants with our tax dollars.

"This program empowers private citizens, both Americans and permanent residents, to support the first 90 days of a refugee or a refugee family's arrival," highlighting how volunteers will assist with housing, airport greetings, school enrollment for children, and job hunting.

These "entrants" as they’re called today are getting all sorts of perks—money, housing, the works. Meanwhile, the folks who've been here all along, like our veterans and the homeless, are left high and dry.

Why aren't Americans receiving that same level of support?

