We're going to delve into the eye-opening billion-dollar spending of your taxpayer money and mine, which is being siphoned from our paychecks and printed out of thin air.
As I've mentioned before, I come from a family of immigrants, as do many of you. Likely, you're here under the rule of law because this country should prioritize lawfulness. While I empathize with those facing unfortunate circumstances, I question why the United States continues to open its doors when it's already grappling with enough of its own issues?
Here's what I'm going to share with you: $20 billion allocated for Refugee Care from 2022 to 2023, approved by Congress.
Yes, Congress has whipped out their checkbook and splurged $20 billion on Refugee Care from 2022 to 2023. This funding allegedly went to support children and families through what they've dubbed the Refugee and Entrant Assistance program.
Forget calling them illegal aliens or migrants—now they're "entrants," like they've won the lottery or something.
Speaking of lotteries, wouldn't you love to snag a chunk of that $20 billion pie? Well, I know one public serpent who has already got his sticky fingers all over taxpayer dollars.
I’ll be exposing Supervisor Andrew Do of Orange County, for his involvement in redirecting millions of taxpayer dollars, including funds generated from thin air, to his daughter's questionable nonprofit.
But let's shift focus to the Entrant Assistance program—it's truly astonishing. I won't bore you with all the nitty-gritty details, but get this—the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has a whole Office of Refugee Settlement. This office oversees the Welcome Corps, a federal initiative aimed at "expanding resettlement efforts."
Is anyone else astounded at the manipulation of the language? So, we're no longer focused on preventing illegal entry into the country; instead, we're expected to be the "Welcome Wagon," sponsoring new entrants with our tax dollars.
"This program empowers private citizens, both Americans and permanent residents, to support the first 90 days of a refugee or a refugee family's arrival," highlighting how volunteers will assist with housing, airport greetings, school enrollment for children, and job hunting.
These "entrants" as they’re called today are getting all sorts of perks—money, housing, the works. Meanwhile, the folks who've been here all along, like our veterans and the homeless, are left high and dry.
Why aren't Americans receiving that same level of support?
All political parties have their pros and cons when it comes to issues I care about - animals and the environment. But the Democrat party has now become the party of tyranny. They and their petrochemical/pharmaceutical cohorts wish to rule this country as dictators. With mass illegal immigration comes massive crime, drug and human trafficking, invasion of our cities with South American gangs and their cartel partners, and squatting. Add to this mess, Democrat governors and D.A.s have a policy of allowing illegal alien criminals back on the streets to commit more crimes. Democrat cities already have allowed the homeless to wreak havoc on the lives of law abiding citizens and with the illegal alien invasion added to the equation Democrats have made a big mess in all of the border states and our big cities. But there is a method to this Democrat madness. When people are in the midst of chaos and are angry, confused and frustrated, they are easier to intimidate. And with another fake pandemic coming down the pike, Democrats will again attempt to enforce egregious methods of control over us. By allowing illegal aliens to vote, Democrats intend to fill every political office in every state with Democrats. This is not a conspiracy theory. It is a very well thought out plan destined to make every Democrat in Congress a pharma billionaire and drive the middle class into poverty. We must and we will fight back.
Probably because these incoming, homeless nationals of Central and South America have endured psychological warfare, being impoverished over the last few years in their smaller communities, and told if they move to the (dis)United States, they will have better lives, and their young men are guaranteed jobs (working for the government... in military training, using MKUltra techniques! --the part they left out). They will soon become the new CIA trained military force over the citizens of the US, having loyalties to an international authority, and will be used to crush the civilian uprising just around the corner. This is a repeat of what happened in Vietnam but on a much bigger scale. It will be brutal.
