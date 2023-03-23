New York Governor Kathy Hochul filed an appeal to overturn a state Supreme Court decision halting the state’s new proposed isolation and quarantine regulations.

The attorney who successfully challenged the New York health department's unconstitutional efforts to impose mandatory isolation and quarantine requirements on residents against their will, Bobbie Anne Cox, announced last week that NY State is fighting back (on taxpayers’ dime) to ensure they can continue to concentrate power within the hands of the public health overlords.

The case focused on the constitutionality of Governor Hochul's and the NY Department of Health's actions in enacting a new public health regulation. The primary argument of the case was a violation of Separation of Powers, which meant that the Governor and her Department of Health lacked the authority to enact their tyrannical "Isolation and Quarantine Procedures” regulation (10 NYCRR 2.13).

Without ANY evidence that you were ever exposed to, much less actually sick with, a communicable disease, the New York City Department of Health could arbitrarily decide which residents to lock up or lock down in their homes or in a designated facility.

New York attorney, Bobbie Anne Cox, breaks down some of the most pressing concerns with this regulation:

There was no time restriction, so you could have been quarantined for however long they required – days, weeks, months. There was no age restriction, so they could have done this to you, to your child, to your grandchild, etc. In the true fashion of a totalitarian regime, they could have told you what you could and could not do while in quarantine. They literally could have controlled your every move. The regulation allowed them to use law enforcement to enforce their orders of isolation or quarantine, which means you could have received a knock at the door from your local police or sheriff telling you that you had to go with them… by order of the Health Department. Furthermore, the regulation had no procedure by which you could be released from quarantine, no way for you to try to negotiate your way out. And it was not COVID19 specific. There was a laundry list of “communicable diseases” that could have triggered this nightmare loss of freedom – diseases such as Lyme, Toxic Shock Syndrome, COVID19 and so many others.

Honestly, is anyone surprised at this shameful attempt to overturn a just ruling?

California and New York have been competing for the unofficial title of “Most Tyrannical State” in the nation for the past few years. Leave a comment if you think another state is more deserving of this honor.

Last year, following her legal victory in this case, I interviewed Bobbie Anne about the importance of maintaining the separation of the three branches of our Constitutional Republic, which parallels my ongoing lawsuit in California. Yes, THREE years later, California has finally lifted the "Covid State of Emergency," but the local health emergency in Orange County STILL exists.

I know you're undoubtedly scratching your head and wondering, "Where are all the lawyers?" Why aren't any of the purported "civil rights" organizations in a huff? Unfortunately, I don't have any lawyer referrals despite the fact that many of you write me asking for recommendations. I've outlined a number of the reasons why I think it's challenging to find an attorney, but it's still astonishing to witness how many attorneys have yet to step up.

Over the last few years, I've broken down several judicial decisions that have failed miserably in protecting our individual liberties. I've warned about the communist mentality that teaches that the needs of the collective outweigh the individual. Historically, the most severe transgressions of civil liberties and human rights have occurred during these declared times of "emergency.” If we allow the precedent to be established that the government can disregard your God-given rights (or the law) during an emergency, then we can expect an onslaught of “emergencies” until they have effectively stomped out the last of our liberties.

Tyranny is a system in which tyrants use power without authority, and we the people are victims of that abuse of power. So tyranny IS a form of slavery, and we must fight to protect ourselves from it.

That is why I am suing the government, my friends: to defend, uphold, and safeguard our Constitutional Republic form of government from tyranny. And it is for this reason that I believe several others, including New York attorney Bobbie Anne Cox, are also fighting.

Forwarded from Bobbie Anne’s substack:

How You Can Help:

Please help us win this unprecedented fight for freedom! We need all hands on deck. There are several ways you can help us…

- Spread the word: Share this article! Post all over your social media. Tell everyone you know that the government wants the power to lock you up or lock you down with no proof you’re sick, in violation of our laws and our Constitution!

- Speak up: Write an article, or a blog, or do a podcast, or radio interview, etc. about this topic! The more people who wake up to this tyrannical power grab, the better chance we have of defeating it again, once and for all.

Visit our web page about this lawsuit at www.UnitingNYS.com/lawsuit

Sign up for weekly newsletters at www.UnitingNYS.com

Thank you for reading Peggy To The Rescue. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment

It ain't over till it's over! Still fighting the public serpents in court -- can you help? Prayers and financial support are SO appreciated! If you are able, please donate to help me keep fighting OR: Send checks, cards letters here:

Peggy Hall / 205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681 / San Clemente, CA / 92674

Youtube: @ TheHealthyAmericanPeggyHall

Instagram: @ TheHealthyAmericanPeggyHall

Twitter: @ PeggyHall

Telegram: The Healthy American with Peggy Hall

Get your HEALTHY AMERICAN merch: The Healthy American Store