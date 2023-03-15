Friends,

I want to share the featured article below from a fellow healthy American and friend, Britt Lind. Britt is the president of People for Reason in Science and Medicine, an anti-vivisection, pro-health organization.

She, like me, is dedicated to the pursuit of truth and justice, and she has worked to raise awareness about the dark realities of animal experimentation.

Over the years, she has single-handedly exposed a great deal of the nonsense that has been sloshed all over us; her most recent work continues to expose the evildoers transhumanist agenda and the horrific animal cruelty that is associated with it.

NOTE: This post written by Healthy American and PRISM founder Britt Lind contains sensitive information about animal experiments, and thus may not be suitable for everyone to read. Please use caution, as this information is meant to inform and educate, not traumatize.

(Article below)

by BRITT LIND

For many decades writers and movie makers have told stories of scientists tinkering with the human body or creating human-like monsters – Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, Robert Louis Stevenson’s Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, then fast forward to T.V.’s Six Million Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman. The acceptance of making mechanical changes to the human body to distort, add, or make us stronger and faster took hold.

English biologist Julian Huxley first used the word “transhumanism” in 1957, combining the words transcendence and human. His goal was to improve on what he believed was natural human evolution and refine and improve the human race through cultural and social exchange. But after the advent of the computer age and huge technological advances, the word has come to mean much more than supposedly improving the lives of humans. It has now come to mean what “extropianism” advocates believe in – “overcoming human limitations through technology.” Enthusiasts like Elon Musk have been quoted as saying that “humans must merge with machines.”

Since the 1990s, the philosophy of transhumanism and transhumanism research have become accepted academic disciplines in universities. Scientific breakthroughs such as stem cell therapies, in vitro fertilization, brain chips, animal cloning, exoskeletons, and genomics have brought the transhumanism philosophy to the forefront of public awareness and have excited the imaginations of people to make them believe that the impossible - no sickness, no death, is possible. Living in a world of dental implants, laser sight improvement, artificial limbs, carbon blades for runners with amputated legs, and much more, transhumanists figure people are ripe for being persuaded to cross over the line, away from common sense, to believe that being half machine is perfectly acceptable.

The experiments to cause drastic changes in the human body have already begun with the mRNA vaccines that are changing our DNA in ways still unknown. Nevertheless, millions of people accepted the vaccine jabs, and millions have been injured and died as a result.

The hub of transhumanism research is in Silicon Valley, California, a state where eternal youth is worshiped, and normal aging and illness avoided at all cost. Jeff Bezos, Larry Page, Elon Musk, the late Jeffery Epstein, and others have invested billions of dollars in transhumanism research. Implanting chips in human brains and spines to purportedly prevent disease is high on their priority list. Wealthy people like these, have an overwhelming fear of death. They do not want to leave their splendid earthly paradise with all of its luxury, power, and comfort, and face the prospect of turning to dust. They are using their money to desperately try to reverse the aging process and extend their lifespans, maybe even become immortal.

WHERE DID IT ALL BEGIN?

For many decades vivisectors have used animal experiments as a precursor of what they intend to inflict on humans. [“Vivisection” means animal experiments in which animals are cut into and/or operated on. This is different than giving them a pill or injection.] In the early 1950s, a Russian, Vladimir Demikhov, was obsessed with creating two-headed dogs by transplanting the head of one dog onto another.

Dr. David White was another vivisector/monster who did unthinkable experimentation on animals and dreamed of transplanting the head of one human onto another, but his funding came to an end because of public outcry before he could achieve his goal.

Dr. Leonard Bailey, another cold-blooded vivisector, whose specialty was heart transplants in humans, transplanted a baboon’s heart into Baby Fae (Stephanie Fae Beauclair) after he had attempted 150 transplants on sheep, goats, and baboons, all of them unsuccessful.

CHIMERAS

Even though Alzheimer’s vivisectors have spent one hundred years looking for a “mouse model” for Alzheimer’s and failing to find one, vivisectors are still dedicated to their useless experiments to create chimeras – animals with human characteristics. There is never any point to these experiments but there are plenty of vivisectors’ assertions that somehow their brutal experiments “will benefit humans.” That has never happened.

Some of those experiments include: growing human hair on the backs of mice, injecting human cells into pig embryos, fusing human cells in rabbit eggs, impregnating a human chimpanzee with human sperm, grafting human anal sphincters onto mice, grafting the shape of a human ear under the skin of a mouse.

When you read that list of incredibly stupid experiments that vivisectors find so fascinating you get an idea of how their minds work. Many thousands of times a year, at universities and labs all around the country, vivisectors inflict unspeakable horrors onto innocent animals and for this, vivisectors actually receive funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and from mindless rich people who think giving money to torture animals is a charitable and admirable thing to do.

Finally, in May of 2021, having written about chimeras two years ago, here at PRISM, we were hopeful of seeing the end of chimera research when a bill was introduced by Senator Mike Braud (R-Ind) to prohibit research on human/animal chimeras. To us, the bill was a no brainer – the research is cruel and completely useless. Unfortunately, the bill failed along party lines, with every democrat present opposing the bill. Ending these brutal, useless experiments would cause vivisectors/pharma to lose billions of dollars in research money and end the march toward human transhumanism research. To the wealthy and to their bought-and-paid for politicians that is not acceptable.

By using his contacts in Congress, Anthony Bellotti of White Coat Waste has managed to shut down several vivisection labs. It is important for citizens to choose politicians who will respond to animal suffering and pass bills that benefit animals. For years, we have been educating our representatives in Congress through letters and in person about the fraud of vivisection. If everyone would do the same, more bills would be passed that benefit animals, especially animals in laboratories whose lives are spent being scapegoats for greed and the lies of vivisectors.

ANIMALS PAY THE PRICE FOR ELON MUSK’S DESIRE FOR IMMORTALITY

In December of 2022, a federal investigation of Elon Musk’s brain chip company, Neuralink, on animal welfare grounds was announced. In 2020 the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine had filed an official complaint against UC Davis regarding deadly monkey experiments at the Elon Musk-funded lab at UC Davis. Employees of Neuralink were also complaining about the treatment of animals and leaving the company. The university received more than $1.4 million from Elon Musk’s company Neuralink to carry out the experiments. 600 pages in the PCRM complaint document countless violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act. Of course, UC Davis denied any wrongdoing and said they treated the animals well. You can count on this – vivisectors lie.

You can read the PCRM complaint for details about the experiments, but the university has refused to release the horrific photos and videos of the experiments, claiming that the records belong to Neuralink, even though UC Davis is a public institution, and the public has a right to those pictures.

THE RACE TO LIVE FOREVER

Musk, in his desperation to make advancements in his transhumanism research, has pushed his employees to the brink, telling them to work “as if they have a bomb strapped to their heads.” This rush to get to clinical trials has resulted in failed experiments that are repeated again and again. Reuters reports that – “In all, the company has killed about 1,500 animals, including more than 280 sheep, pigs, and monkeys, following experiments since 2018, according to records reviewed by Reuters and sources with direct knowledge of the company’s animal-testing operation. The sources characterized that figure as a rough estimate because the company does not keep precise records on the number of animals tested and killed. Neuralink has also conducted research using rats and mice.” Rats and mice are not considered living, sentient beings under the Animal Welfare Act. Vivisectors can kill as many rats and mice as they desire, and they will not be counted as having suffered and died. Millions of these small animals are killed every year in vivisection labs.

Under the Animal Welfare Act, it is the vivisectors themselves who get to decide what is cruel and illegal. Merely torturing and killing animals during their experiments does not mean they have violated the Animal Welfare Act. All vivisectors torture and kill animals. That is what they do, including the vivisectors who work for Elon Musk. We don’t know how many animals have been killed in other transhumanism labs but our guess is it numbers in the hundreds of thousands, including small animals who are not counted and do not matter to the government under the Animal Welfare Act.

According to Reuters, “Musk has pushed hard to accelerate Neuralink’s progress, which depends heavily on animal testing, current and former employees said. Earlier this year, Musk sent staffers a news article about a Swiss researcher who developed an electrical implant that helped a paralyzed man to walk again. ‘We could enable people to use their hands, and walk again in daily life!’ he wrote to staff…In general, we are simply not moving fast enough. It is driving me nuts!” Meanwhile, Swiss researchers who invented the spinal implant that enables people to walk with a walker in a lab setting, say it is not a cure to spinal injury and that it must be combined with stem cell research to possibly create regeneration of the spinal cord, and that there is a long way to go before the research results in anyone being able to use the technology in daily life.

But Musk is impatient for brain and spinal cord implants to be successful in animals regardless of how many his vivisectors kill. Obviously, from the number of dead animals, his vivisectors have failed to produce the results Musk hopes for. And now, as Musk faces federal charges of animal cruelty, and there is a spotlight on Neuralink, he will have to lie and obfuscate and pretend all is well with the animals at Neuralink. He has insisted that animals, until they are experimented on, are free to roam and have themselves a wonderful time in what he has called a “monkey Taj Mahal” and wants them to be happy. That is until they are brutalized during experimentation. Then all bets are off and all that matters is Musk’s desire to get results.

Elon Musk is the poster boy representing the wealthy people who want to incorporate technological advances with the human body. They are all so desperate for immortality many of them have made arrangements to be frozen and thawed out later since the predictions for success in transhumanism continues to reach further into the future. Musk had predicted human trials by 2020 and then 2022. His experiments on animals have failed. Now, some transhumanists predict their goals will not be reached until the 2050s.

Macaque Monkeys are a Favorite Experimental Tool of the Vivisectors

SUMMING UP

It is an indisputable scientific fact that experiments on animals cannot be extrapolated to humans because of differences in physiology, metabolism, biochemistry, genetics, diet, and environment. Vivisection is not science. It does not work. But because the NIH so generously hands out our tax dollars to anyone who sends in a proposal to experiment on animals for the “benefit” of humans, the slaughter of animals for no scientific gain continues.

Now that transhumanism research has gained a strong foothold in the world of pseudo-science, we expect the floodgates of funding will open even wider. Vivisectors and their bosses will become wealthy, but the truth is, no matter how many animals they attempt to turn into computer-run, half-machine creatures, and may even get permission to do the same to humans despite failures on animals, the prospect of transhumanism becoming a reality are unattainable.

Every species on this earth is unique, we react differently to stress, we experience and express emotions differently, our physiology is different from one another, each of us reacts differently to chemicals and food.

We may be manipulated by outside technical machines like exoskeletons, or our nerves may respond to implant stimulation, but we will never be joined as one with them. No matter how much money Musk and the others may throw at their attempts to conquer disease and death with their artificial intelligence, we will remain the creatures that we were created to be. Death is inevitable but the essence of who we are will live on in another sphere that cannot be touched or understood by those who believe torture is the answer to immortality.