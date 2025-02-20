Over on my Instagram, I shared a handy little meme comparing symptoms of the flu with bird flu. Take a look—fever, aches, chills, cough, fatigue, nausea, sore throat…sound familiar? That's because they’re the exact same symptoms we're told apply to both!

But it doesn’t stop there—let's dig deeper. I’ve got some predictive programming to show you.

Simpsons Predictive Programming

Have you seen this Simpsons episode? It’s all laid out: a media plan to scare the public with a new “epidemic,” complete with made-up diseases and exaggerated fears over the “house cat flu.”

NEWSNATION: Is Bird Flu Our Next Pandemic?

it's not a question of if, it's more of a question of when we will have a bird flu pandemic.” —Robert Redfield, Former CDC Director

This flu-mongering news story was posted months ago in June 2024.

So, drumroll…

It was flu-mongered reported that 888 human cases have been recorded by the CDC since 2003. Friends, that’s 21 years. And shocker—those cases have exactly the same symptoms as the regular flu.

We will never know if those 888 human cases have been validated or verified. And according to the mainstream media, half of the patients died from bird flu. Where’s the evidence? The claims are based on those who “tested positive” and actually died. Notice the phrasing there? “Tested positive”—because, you know, we’re all totally confident in the validity of those tests, right?

I mean, if you’re a Healthy American, you know all too well how accurate those tests are. And of course, they were testing for a disease that was definitely real—no questions there. Wink wink.

International Bird Flu Summit

Speaking of patterns, let’s talk timing. Have you heard about the International Bird Flu Summit held in October 2024? Odd, isn’t it? It’s giving major déjà vu vibes. Almost like when Event 201 conveniently predicted the cooties outbreak back in October 2019. Funny how these things just seem to line up, like a well-rehearsed script… only one more week until March!

And there’s another summit again in October of 2025:

They're already prepping for mass fatality management, more “antiviral solutions,” medical countermeasures and, of course, ramped-up surveillance. If you’re interested, If you're interested, you can scroll through their comprehensive flu-mongering brochure here ←

CDC Confirms First Severe Case of H5N1 Bird Flu in the United States

December 18, 2024-- A patient has been hospitalized with a severe case of avian influenza A(H5N1) virus ("H5N1 bird flu") infection in Louisiana. This marks the first instance of severe illness linked to the virus in the United States. The case was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday, December 13. Since April 2024, there have been a total of 61 reported human cases of H5 bird flu reported in the United States.

Note the date: December 18th.

Coincidentally, California declared a “pro-active” state of emergency over bird flu the same day. I covered this at length here:

Yes, 34 cases of alleged bird flu in humans led to this statewide emergency.

Since then, CA remains in a SOE over the avian influenza.

The Wisconsin Department of Health coincidentally had their 'positive' human case of bird flu on December 18th, too. Oops, my bad—presumptive positive. Guess they were in a rush to hit the headlines in sync with the CDC before the lab results were even finished. You know, maybe they’re just amplifying those tests a little to make sure they definitely get a positive result. Better safe than presumed sorry!

Meanwhile, years ago the University of Wisconsin–Madison pocketed $9.5 million from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to identify virus mutations that could signal the next pandemic — specifically avian influenza.

But they couldn’t even fully identify this one presumptive case of bird flu. Millions in funding to keep presuming things.

The outbreak of bird flu in 2024 is such a convenient way to ramp up surveillance and get the vaccine mills churning faster than ever. You know, just in case this virus decides to mutate and spread more efficiently—because why wait for actual science when they can just develop vaccines for everything, even before we fully understand what’s happening?

You know, I bet Elon will support the fast track development of the next mRNA avian flu vaccines:

You know who else will too?

Your new Secretary of HHS: RFK Jr.

No need to question if it’s really necessary when the government is already on it, doing what’s best for us. I mean, RFK Jr is working overtime to restore that trust in the government, right?! They’re the good guys… This time it will be different!

It’s the golden age of Trump — the government’s got it all under control, right? Necessary is whatever they say it is, whenever they say it is. So who needs personal freedoms, consent, or bodily autonomy when we have the benevolent government looking out for us?

Share