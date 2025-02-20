Over on my Instagram, I shared a handy little meme comparing symptoms of the flu with bird flu. Take a look—fever, aches, chills, cough, fatigue, nausea, sore throat…sound familiar? That's because they’re the exact same symptoms we're told apply to both!
But it doesn’t stop there—let's dig deeper. I’ve got some predictive programming to show you.
Simpsons Predictive Programming
Have you seen this Simpsons episode? It’s all laid out: a media plan to scare the public with a new “epidemic,” complete with made-up diseases and exaggerated fears over the “house cat flu.”
NEWSNATION: Is Bird Flu Our Next Pandemic?
it's not a question of if, it's more of a question of when we will have a bird flu pandemic.”
—Robert Redfield, Former CDC Director
This flu-mongering news story was posted months ago in June 2024.
So, drumroll…
It was
flu-mongered reported that 888 human cases have been recorded by the CDC since 2003. Friends, that’s 21 years. And shocker—those cases have exactly the same symptoms as the regular flu.
We will never know if those 888 human cases have been validated or verified. And according to the mainstream media, half of the patients died from bird flu. Where’s the evidence? The claims are based on those who “tested positive” and actually died. Notice the phrasing there? “Tested positive”—because, you know, we’re all totally confident in the validity of those tests, right?
I mean, if you’re a Healthy American, you know all too well how accurate those tests are. And of course, they were testing for a disease that was definitely real—no questions there. Wink wink.
International Bird Flu Summit
Speaking of patterns, let’s talk timing. Have you heard about the International Bird Flu Summit held in October 2024? Odd, isn’t it? It’s giving major déjà vu vibes. Almost like when Event 201 conveniently predicted the cooties outbreak back in October 2019. Funny how these things just seem to line up, like a well-rehearsed script… only one more week until March!
And there’s another summit again in October of 2025:
They're already prepping for mass fatality management, more “antiviral solutions,” medical countermeasures and, of course, ramped-up surveillance. If you’re interested, If you're interested, you can scroll through their comprehensive flu-mongering brochure here ←
CDC Confirms First Severe Case of H5N1 Bird Flu in the United States
December 18, 2024-- A patient has been hospitalized with a severe case of avian influenza A(H5N1) virus ("H5N1 bird flu") infection in Louisiana. This marks the first instance of severe illness linked to the virus in the United States. The case was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday, December 13. Since April 2024, there have been a total of 61 reported human cases of H5 bird flu reported in the United States.
Note the date: December 18th.
Coincidentally, California declared a “pro-active” state of emergency over bird flu the same day. I covered this at length here:
Yes, 34 cases of alleged bird flu in humans led to this statewide emergency.
Since then, CA remains in a SOE over the avian influenza.
The Wisconsin Department of Health coincidentally had their 'positive' human case of bird flu on December 18th, too. Oops, my bad—presumptive positive. Guess they were in a rush to hit the headlines in sync with the CDC before the lab results were even finished. You know, maybe they’re just amplifying those tests a little to make sure they definitely get a positive result. Better safe than presumed sorry!
Meanwhile, years ago the University of Wisconsin–Madison pocketed $9.5 million from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to identify virus mutations that could signal the next pandemic — specifically avian influenza.
But they couldn’t even fully identify this one presumptive case of bird flu. Millions in funding to keep presuming things.
The outbreak of bird flu in 2024 is such a convenient way to ramp up surveillance and get the vaccine mills churning faster than ever. You know, just in case this virus decides to mutate and spread more efficiently—because why wait for actual science when they can just develop vaccines for everything, even before we fully understand what’s happening?
You know, I bet Elon will support the fast track development of the next mRNA avian flu vaccines:
You know who else will too?
Your new Secretary of HHS: RFK Jr.
No need to question if it’s really necessary when the government is already on it, doing what’s best for us. I mean, RFK Jr is working overtime to restore that trust in the government, right?! They’re the good guys… This time it will be different!
It’s the golden age of Trump — the government’s got it all under control, right? Necessary is whatever they say it is, whenever they say it is. So who needs personal freedoms, consent, or bodily autonomy when we have the benevolent government looking out for us?
Its interesting that they warn us about a pandemic, when "Pandemic" use to be defined after the fact not before. Also I read somewhere that practically all the the individual cases in the US were in folks participating in the culling of birds. Maybe Karma.
Just another CDC and pHARMa exercise in fear mongering for people who cannot critically think. Of course, their goal is to maximize pHARMa revenue at the expense of the sheep. Stop eating GMO junk food out of a box and fast food. Many people think Chick-Fil-A is actually good for you. Did you know that their signature chicken sandwich has nearly 100 different ingredients? Good luck pronouncing about 60 of them https://foodbabe.com/chick-fil-a-or-chemical-fil-a/
If you want to stop being sick, take ownership of your health and stop depending on doctors or the pharmacist. Exercise, sunshine, eating clean organic food and eliminating emotionally toxic people from your life is a great start to taking your life back and telling pHARMa to go pound salt.
Matt Groening is a 33rd degree Free Mason - he's all in on the WEF plans. By the way, did you know other 33rd degree Free Masons from history included Nicolaus Copernicus, Galileo Galilei and Isaac Newton? All were coerced by their "Mason Brothers" to generate a sun-centric system in which earth is a spinning globe hurtling thru space at thousands of miles an hour.
Your Bible will tell you in multiple places (over 200 verses) that is a total fabrication. All these globalist cabal systems have been designed to refute the immune system Our Father gave us and deny that He is the Creator of everything. Until we start standing for that Truth and confront these Satanic liars, nothing will change. Stop buying their products and start resolutely standing for the Truth. No compromise is needed - we have Our Father, King and Holy Spirit leading us.