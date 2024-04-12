Maryland local is exposing the corruption and scandal surrounding the treatment of children and the Maryland Child Protective Services (CPS). She wants more attention to be given to these innocent victims - the children, the poor, the veterans, and the disabled - who are being exploited for so-called "medical" e-x-p-e-r-i-m-e-n-t-s!

I'd like to thank Faith Dyson for allowing me to share her name and her recent email with you. Faith reached out to me just a few days ago, revealing her connection to the Dyson family, prominent in Maryland politics. Despite her claim that the information was published without her knowledge or consent in RFK's book, ‘The Real Anthony Fauci’, she is glad that the information is being brought to light.

“Hi, Peggy. My name is Faith Dyson. If you've delved much further into Maryland Government corruption, that last name should set off alarms for you. I came by it when I married into the family. Senator Roy Dyson of Southern Maryland is my (now deceased), husband's cousin. They have roads named after them in that crony-ridden area. My point is that I have no real blood relation to shame me into hanging onto their dirty, little secrets and, in fact, I have a huge motive for spilling them to the public. The short version of their atrocities is that they're into Human Trafficking of children - and adults, but it's the former that I have an inside whistleblower to prove it and other means to prove the latter. This all can be tied back to the illegal experiments done to Foster children by Fauci and Pfizer back in the 80s-90s and, possibly even to the Clintons known for their involvement of the same crimes due to their connection with Laura Silsby absconding with children from Haiti during the same time period. So what I uncovered is that the MD CPS took approximately 48,000 children in one year alone and, when the cases had cleared through the court system, only 14,000+ were allegedly from dangerous or neglectful situations, but - the state kept all 48,000+ and the 'extra' 34,000+ never went back to their safe and loving homes...

This report was part of what I exposed in the piece I wrote that was cited in chapter 7 of RFK JR's book 'The Real Anthony Fauci'…

Read Faith’s original piece on Anthony Fauci’s corruption here.

…Before you take offense at that association, you need to know I wasn't even told he'd done so, nor have I received a penny for it, but my main point in telling you this act is that neither he or I have been sued for reporting this information. This is because it's all true. My assertions especially are based on documented evidence that comes from the CPS offices. It's all been done - even in the counties that elected Roy Dyson and then it was all covered up by the “Dem-wits” that control them.



I know Roy is well aware of the criminal activity because I told him about it and then was threatened with being charged with the crime of harassment if I didn't stop expecting him to investigate and do something to end the state-sponsored kidnappings.



I'm not the only person over the years to try to do the same. I recall at least 8 deaths of children in Md. State 'Care' that got the public's attention, but the woman who blew the whistle that time was 'discredited' in the fake news.



I wasn't given that treatment (because my name would have had more credence?), and, in fact, it got me totally ignored by every paper in the Washington, DC area. As innocent of this International Ring as I was at the time, I even tried contacting news media in Europe - with the same 'not interested' reaction. NO ONE wanted to investigate what was happening to the kids - except me and Liam Scheff, also now deceased. He was my best friend and mentor also cited in chapter 7 of RFK JR's book for exposing Fauci's torture of 500+ Foster children in NYC during his illegal AIDS experiments.

Liam Scheff, “The House That AIDS Built,” altheal.org (Jan. 2004).

Liam was never sued either and due to his truthfulness there was even a Congressional Hearing into this matter - after which Fauci and Pfizer were allowed to continue with the same format - for the 'surprise' plandemic that came a few decades later. However, when the smoke cleared from that circus, I found that 13,000+ children were tortured in 7 U.S. States - and one of the sources for the lab rats was (You guessed it.) - MARYLAND. I suspect that's what happened with a lot of those 48,000+ kidnapped children...



Miss Nancy P. seems to like having those mostly black and brown slaves around to do certain 'chores' (I'll let your imagination run re: her husband's predilections.), and MD. (as well as all of the other states), always has an endless supply of - U.S. citizens on their 'menu', because, I'm sure this criminal activity hasn't stopped, not with this level of duplicity that goes all the way up to PA Avenue.



Here in Oklahoma (where I've moved since discovering that part of this story), I have even more whistleblowers telling me that Foster children are aging out of the system here - and telling tales of being used in experiments in the area hospitals.



I also did a deep dive into the Homeless situation here, and, I gotta tell ya, what they're doing to U.S. citizens - who are vets, disabled, elderly, mentally ill, plandemic victims, just plain poor people - and their children - is just as criminal.



But here's 'the kicker' for Oklahoma's criminal activity. (I'd have to poke around more in MD. to see what they're doing from this angle.) Their 'RED' State Government is using both Federal and Local (MAPS 4), taxes to build the new Innovation District in OKC, the focal point of which will be the mRNA Bio-Weapons Hub 'fronted' by Cytovance Biologics. I can't get any of the deadbeat officials (Senators, Reps, etc.), to admit this to the public. (I'm all over their posts on Twitter/X - doing it by myself.) Nor can I get The State auditor, Cindy Byrd, to investigate it - unless I get a whistleblower - inside of a government department. I'll give you one guess as to which group of people are being ripened (by all of the lethal pollution in the shelters), to become 'The Chosen' - Lab Rats in their Genome Editing project... Yes, it's the vets, disabled, elderly, mentally ill and poor folks including their children. They have no idea what's being prepared for them...



There's a lot more I can tell you, but this should be enough to peak your interest. How does this tie in with the Bridge Incident? I bet it has something to do with the port - and getting children in and out of it.



This reminds me, there was a Congressional Hearing into CPS trafficking children in CA. quite a few years ago and one Ex-FBI Agent testified to seeing plane loads of American kids being 'shipped' out to Europe.



You can get me here at this email address or @FaithDyson16 on Twitter/X/whatever Elon's calling it this year.



I sure hope all of this info leads somewhere - good - that can stop these monsters from harming - everyone. I'm a mom and have kids, grands and even greats, so, yes, I want the murders to stop. They already got one of my twin sons.



I may be able to forgive, but not let folks run wild without due - lawful - punishment. I don't know how much more of this mess I can stand, but - as one final note, I have to say: I AM NOT SUICIDAL. My main goal is to LIVE - not desist. Lastly, thanks for all you do. I for one, know how much work goes into researching for hours - and trying to take care of a household, husband, children, (animals?), and parishioners, etc... Been there, done that with 3 disabled children AND I found the truly healthy way to cure them of their 'disorders'... But that's - sort of - another story... The government is causing Autism too, you know - using the same method of 'trafficking' people through its propaganda... It's ALL connected and I can prove that also... Thanks for the opportunity to share this with you.” -Faith

