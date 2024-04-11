The day before yesterday, I did a video about the Vatican's just-released statement discussing the Catholic Church's doctrine on "Infinite Dignity."

I felt it was important (especially for new viewers) to clarify the intent behind my previous video and why I'm sharing it with you. The only reason for my sharing that document is to show you an example of exceptionally compelling language that you can depend on, particularly if you are subject to religious discrimination in the workplace or any other situation.

That being said (and as I previously prefaced in my substack yesterday), it is not lost on me that the Pope/Vatican/Catholic Church urged its congregants to yield to the government mandates measures to practice self-suffocation, undergo the nasal schwab assault and become human pin cushions.

I’m also very well aware of the growing evidence that points to the deep, dark deeds of those in the Catholic church who have violated that very same human dignity that this document is celebrating!

There's blatant hypocrisy at play, which prompted me to re-share a video and Substack article I published several months ago that exposed the Catholic Healthcare network (which received the Pope's blessing) for activities that directly contradict many of the very principles outlined in the "Declaration of Human Dignity" document.

I'm re-sharing this video for those who might not realize my commitment to exposing evil, regardless of its source (be it the Catholic Church, Government, or Protestant Pastors). No one serving evil is exempt from scrutiny.

Note: This isn't an attack on individual, faithful Catholics or the Catholic faith. Rather, it's about holding accountable the organizations responsible for these immoral acts, while also urging the Catholic Church to take responsibility for endorsing them.

