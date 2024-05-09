We have helped so many nursing school students who have been denied access to their clinicals, an essential component of completing their nursing education.

Clinicals involve spending time in various facilities, such as pediatric locations or specialty units, to fulfill nursing program requirements. Many of these nursing students attended classes without issue, adhering to their God-given religious beliefs without being coerced into abandoning or altering their religion to become a human pin cushion. However, as soon as they near clinical rotations, these nursing schools begin to apply the pressure, resorting to intimidation and coercion to compel these unwanted medical interventions.

In the video below, I share what we've been doing at The Healthy American to help college students, specifically those in nursing school or related medical fields. Even if you're not a nursing school student, this issue is relevant because it's about standing up for what's right and staying true to your convictions. Whether it's in academia, employment, travel, or a medical setting, similar principles are at play.

We receive countless emails from individuals facing pressure to undergo medical interventions they object to, and it's essential to learn how to stand strong in every situation.

Imagine being a young adult on the verge of completing your chosen profession… you've invested your precious time and hard-earned money, dedicating years to your studies, only to find yourself facing a daunting roadblock just as you're on the brink of graduating. That's the reality for many nursing students who come to us for help. Fortunately, not a single nursing student, following our approach and strategies, has been denied. Yet, I tread carefully, knowing that revealing too much could fall into the wrong hands, undermining the very rights we fight for.

We've been assisting individuals for years, helping them understand their religious rights in the workplace, at school, and in public settings. It doesn't matter if you're “religious” or not; legal protections exist to safeguard your ethical and moral beliefs. Even atheists are protected by law.

It's been disheartening to witness the extent to which these universities go to enforce their pin-cushion requirements. It breaks my heart, especially when young adults like these college students, are targeted. Whether it's nursing, medical school, dental school… you name it, they come to us for help because they're being pushed around and intimidated by these universities. But here's the good news: the law is on your side.

I want you to consider these awful intimidation tactics and flip the script on those bullies. It’s a slippery slope… just think about all the other ways they might try to control your body. What if medical schools demanded that men get castrated? (Shockingly, some might actually support that)… but can you imagine that reality? It's a violation of your rights, just like being coerced into becoming a human pin-cushion.

What if a nursing school refused to accept pregnant women, and demanded they get abortions or take birth control to continue their studies? Sounds outrageous, right? Well, it's no different from being forced into unwanted medical interventions or procedures.

For years, we've been fighting against these injustices and we have so many success stories to share. Here are just a few recent ones:

When it comes to these medical settings, it's important that we help young adults entering the medical field because they might become the gatekeepers who dictate whether you can see your loved ones without invasive procedures like wearing suffocation devices or undergoing nasal swabs. We need individuals who value personal liberty and individual choice. We're not asking for much—just the freedom to make our own decisions and honor God.

So let's fight for the rights of these medical students. At times, it might seem tempting to advise them to quit nursing school to avoid the constant pressure to comply with vaccine requirements throughout their careers. But ultimately, standing up for what we believe in is worth it. We can’t ever stop advocating for our religious freedom and our freedom of no consent.

Click HERE if you are being discriminated against by your university. We can coach you through the process and support you every step of the way.

