Over the past few years, I've been deeply troubled by the concept of “public health.” When you really think about it… there's no such thing as “public health” — there's only individual health!

After four years of hogwashing from the government, people are really starting to believe like they are responsible for someone else's health and vice versa, but that's absolutely ridiculous.

I once made a video, humorously titled "What I'm Willing to Do for You," where I joked about doing things like putting on sunscreen so others don’t get sunburned or taking aspirin for someone else's headache. The premise behind public health measures is that we become sick because someone else makes us sick. But if that's true, how can I be healthy among sick people, or why doesn't an entire household get sick when one person does?

I do believe in public sanitation and public safety. We need stoplights, stop signs, and clean environments. But the idea that I’m responsible for someone else's health is absurd.

In the video above, I share a couple of letters from my fellow Healthy Americans who have been standing up for their own individual health.

The last few years have been filled with fear and misinformation, pitting healthy people against the sick, the vaccinated against the unvaccinated. This has been a tactic of divide and conquer, and I don't support this division. The U.S. was built on individual liberty not the common good.