Friends,

This is a short, but important post about how to recognize when you are being manipulated and trapped by the bad guys, evildoers, public serpents, and those who seek to exert authority over you or oppress you. I want you to be aware of these tactics when you listen to the news, read articles, watch videos, or observe events in real time. Manipulators use the same tactics over and over again in an effort to hijack your rational, thinking mind. The sooner you can identify these patterns and methods of mind manipulation, the sooner you can reject the fear mongering and evaluate every piece of information as rationally as possible. There is always another, less emotionally charged approach to communicate information that doesn’t keep people stuck in a spin cycle of fear.

5 ways the tyrants try to trap you

Hijack your emotions Prey on your fears of death, isolation, and abandonment Intimidate you with “hidden knowledge” Confuse you Impose their will on you

You may be wondering what you can do to fight back, and the solution is simple and it begins with increasing your awareness of these manipulation tactics and patterns.

A heightened awareness is all it takes to begin to reject the fear propaganda. When you're alert, your rational mind takes over, allowing you to do things like verify information, investigate sources, spot inconsistencies, ask questions, and read between the lies!

I hope that by pointing out these simple tactics and tips for resisting oppression you will feel more equipped, encouraged, educated, and inspired to take action when you feel trapped. What else can you add to this list? Click below to comment!

