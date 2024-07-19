In this update, I have two key items to share about Maui: a must-read book, and an intriguing new podcast. Many of you have asked for more updates and info on Maui, and I want to remind you of the Maui fires playlist on my YouTube channel with nearly 60 videos covering the topic (click here!).

I'd love to hear from you: are you in Hawaii? Have you traveled there, or do you plan to visit? What have you learned in the past several months?

Leave a comment

The book, "The Great Maui Land Grab" by Michelle Melendez, dives into the anomalies and events surrounding the Maui fires. In her book, she covers the actions taken by the Hawaiian government before and after the fires, as well as the potential motives behind these actions (hint: New World DISorder!). There’s a lot of detailed research and Michelle is someone who has been on the frontlines since day one, you can find her on Youtube here.

I also found this podcast called "Maui Angry." If you are looking for a fresh perspective on the accountability and justice needed for Maui, check it out. They raise so many important questions that will likely never be answered. In fact, I have a previous substack all about questions that will never be answered ↓

Confusion is often the tool of the deceivers.

There's so much happening in Maui, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this devastating tragedy. If you want to see my previous coverage and my exposé on the corrupt officials involved, please check out my playlist of videos here.

Share