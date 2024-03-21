Imagine having a medical emergency and you or your loved one ends up at the ER being forced to self-suffocate and undergo a nasal schwab assault.

You are at your most vulnerable, possibly in great pain — or a life or death situation,— and you are being harassed and coerced to consent to a product and a procedure that you object to.

That is exactly what is still happening in hospitals all over the country.

A long-time Healthy American and dear friend faced that exact situation just days ago when she found her (un-vaxxed) mom unresponsive and called 911. Suspecting a some type of seizure, my friend recognized the necessity of getting life-saving help, so she (reluctantly) allowed her mom to be taken to the ER.

And that’s when the real nightmare began.

“Peggy, they won’t take no for an answer! I told over half a dozen doctors and nurses that we do NOT CONSENT to the nasal test! I stayed with her in the ER for 15 hours and they would not admit her because she would not do the c**vid test.”

Friends, this is discrimination, harassment and intimidation at its worst. Thank God my friend and her mom stood strong (and she is released from the ER and recovering) yet it was a harrowing and unnecessary adding of an emotional burden to an already incredibly difficult situation.

Shame on these doctors and nurses for this intentional infliction of emotional pain. I would write a detailed letter of complaint naming each individual who sought to trample on this woman’s rights.

It's astonishing how these bizarre, unnecessary, unethical and immoral COVID policies in hospitals continue to persist, even in 2024!

How to Give NO CONSENT to the NASAL ASSAULT

I aim to empower you with the necessary know-how and tips to handle these stressful situations with confidence, especially since these ER visits often catch us off guard, leaving us vulnerable and unprepared. I will continue to educate and empower you to stand up for your medical rights because we all deserve access to quality medical care without discrimination and without any unwanted procedures or products forced upon us.

Watch my video (linked above) or continue reading for tips to help you navigate these emergency situations, such as the importance of asking questions, getting everything in writing, and having a trusted advocate by your side. It's crucial to have an emergency plan in place and understand your rights as a patient so you can confidently stand up against medical coercion, especially in moments of vulnerability at the E.R.

Here are some key takeaways and tips from my video: (be sure to watch it here for even more important content and tips!)

Be Prepared for Unexpected Emergencies: I can’t stress enough how important it is to have an emergency plan in place and to understand your rights as a patient, as these situations can catch you off guard and leave you vulnerable. You should call the hospitals in your area in advance and get accommodations in writing to be prepared for any future unexpected visits. Keep important information handy, such as an advance directive and a list of medications and emergency contacts. KEY: Bring a one-page sheet (that you can notarize) that lists your specific state laws (and federal laws) that protect you from discrimination. Click here to order your exemption document for public accommodations. Have an Advocate by Your Side: This goes hand-in-hand with the first tip of being prepared. You will want to prepare paperwork for whomever you trust to be your designated health care power of attorney and even your durable power of attorney. The presence of an advocate, in this case, the daughter of the patient, is invaluable. Having someone who can advocate for you and your medical preferences is essential, especially when you might not be in a position to make decisions for yourself. Know Your Medical Rights: Every patient has the right to refuse any procedure or product they do not consent to, regardless of the circumstances. It's essential to be aware of this right and to assert it confidently when necessary. Refer to more details about the Patient’s Bill of Rights below. FILM the interaction to make sure you have a record of the communication. If coerced to wear a mask or take a PCR test, request to speak to the MANAGER of the FACILITY. And use questions such as WHY and HOW. For example: “You need to be tested for Convid.”

You: ”Why?” “Because it’s hospital policy.”

You: “Why?”

“Because we need to know if you have Convid.”

You: “Why?”

“Because you might infect others.”

You: “How? Aren’t they already protected with the jab?”

This test (and the mask) are not licensed by the FDA; therefore they are experimental procedures. I have the right of NO CONSENT to experimental treatments without being denied. This test has false positives and is unreliable.

Why test at all? How much are you being paid to test me?

Are you going to treat me with some convid protocol? I am not here because of convid. I am here for __________.

Your behavior is harassing and discriminatory. I am ready and willing to file formal complaints against you personally, this hospital, this insurance company and anyone else who discriminates against me. Get Everything in Writing: Request written documentation of any proposed procedures or treatments and any refusal of care by doctors or nursing staff who are unlawfully discriminating against you. This helps ensure clarity and accountability, and it can be valuable if you need to file a formal complaint or seek further action. Get the names of EACH PERSON who is harassing you. Have EACH PERSON who denies you treatment PUT IT IN WRITING AND SIGN IT THEMSELVES that they are denying you care. This usually stops the harassment on the spot. Stand Firm Against Coercion: It's essential to stand firm against any attempts to pressure or coerce you into consenting to procedures or treatments you're not comfortable with. You always have the right of no consent. Know Your Patient's Bill of Rights: Hospitals are required to publish a Patient's Bill of Rights, outlining the rights and protections afforded to patients. Familiarize yourself with these rights and don't hesitate to assert them if needed and you ask the doctor or nurse to read it to you. Document Everything: Keep detailed records of interactions with medical staff, including names, dates, and descriptions of events. This documentation can be valuable if you need to file a formal complaint or take further action. Explore Legal Remedies if Needed: If your medical rights have been violated, you can explore legal remedies. This may include filing complaints with licensing boards, regulatory agencies, or seeking legal counsel to pursue further action (more on this below).

Your Patient’s Bill of Rights

Now, let’s break down the Patient Bill of Rights and how to refuse any medical intervention or treatment.

The most important thing to understand is that your medical rights are protected by law. You have the right of no consent to any medical treatment, procedure, or intervention that you don’t want.

The Patient Bill of Rights helps establish expectations for how patients should be treated and the level of care they should receive, which may be considered implicit within the doctor-patient relationship and can influence the implied contract that exists between patients and healthcare providers.

An implied contract between a patient and a healthcare provider often includes an expectation that the provider will adhere to a certain standard of care. This standard of care is based on the implied promise of competent and professional service.

Healthcare providers have a legal duty to meet a standard of care expected in their profession. The Patient Bill of Rights establishes uniform standards for the quality of care patients can expect to receive. It outlines their entitlement to receive care, including their ability to accept or decline treatment, while ensuring that the care they do receive meets specific standards of quality and safety. Additionally, the Patient Bill of Rights prohibits discrimination in healthcare, guaranteeing that patients are treated fairly and respectfully regardless of their background or characteristics. In essence, it safeguards patients' rights to receive quality, safe, and equitable care that respects their autonomy and dignity.

Failure to meet this standard may result in liability under tort law for negligence or medical malpractice if harm occurs to the patient as a result of the provider's actions or omissions. Another example of an implied contract is when I go to the grocery store, for instance, there is an implied agreement that the owner would provide me food in exchange for my money. That contract doesn't have to be written each time.

So when you enter a relationship with your doctor or a medical provider, you have what is called a “doctor-patient relationship” and the Patient’s Bill of Rights is what protects you as a patient.

Click here to view the American Patient’s Bill of Rights.

If you live in California, click here to view the CA Patient’s Bill of Rights.

Important key points from the Patient’s Bill of Rights

Point (1) The Patient has the right to considerate and respectful care

Point (3) … “The patient is entitled to the opportunity to discuss and request information related to the specific procedures and/or treatments, the risks involved , the possible length of recuperation, and the medically reasonable alternatives and their accompanying risks and benefits .

Point (6) “The patient has the right to… refuse a recommended treatment or plan of care to the extent permitted by law and hospital policy and to be informed of the medical consequences of this action. In case of such refusal, the patient is entitled to other appropriate care and services that the hospital provides. ”

Point (13) “The patient has the right to consent to or decline to participate in proposed research studies or human experimentation affecting care and treatment or requiring direct patient involvement and to have those studies fully explained prior to consent. A patient who declines to participate in research or experimentation is entitled to the most effective care that the hospital can otherwise provide.”

How to refuse medical intervention:

Demand to speak to the highest authority Tell them that you are invoking your right of no consent to a medical experiment or intervention Ask THEM TO READ you the Patient’s Bill of Rights

You have the right to refuse any medical treatment (experiment or otherwise) and you may not be denied other treatment.

If they try to refuse you:

Get in writing: (a) confirmation they are denying you medical care in this facility (b) the names of all the people who are refusing you medical care (c ) the signature of the highest authority

Options for Filing Complaints:

File a grievance with the insurance company and applicable state agency that licenses insurance companies File a formal discrimination complaint with appicable state civil rights agency File formal claim against the doctor with the medical license board of their state (because the doctor is in violation of their oath to do no harm) File a formal grievance with the hospital grievance department File a complaint with the applicable state board that licenses hospitals

Top Recommendation:

Do your best to plan ahead. Contact all the urgent care centers and hospitals in your area to get those accommodations in writing in the unfortunate event that you wind up there.

In an emergency situation, it is illegal for medical care to be withheld from you.

Advanced planning is especially important for doctors offices. Call in advance and get those accommodations from the highest authority, not the receptionist at the front desk.

There is always another way! Keep going. Let me know in a comment below what your experience has been in the ER.

P.S. Remember to Click here to order your exemption document for public accommodations. This is an informational document that will give you the confidence to demonstrate your legally-protected Right of No Consent.

Leave a comment

Please note that the information provided here (and in my video linked above) is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice. While efforts have been made to ensure the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this document, no guarantee is made regarding its suitability for any specific purpose.

Readers are advised to consult with qualified legal professionals or healthcare providers regarding their specific situations and any legal questions or concerns they may have. The content provided does not substitute for professional legal or medical advice.