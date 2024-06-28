Many of you are asking to see my interview with Dane Wiginton (which aired in Jan 2024) so here you go!
Some of you are (understandably) skeptical of Dane and his position on climate change and his position that D-E-Ws are not the cause of so many abnormal massive fires.
You'll see in this interview that Dane and I respectfully disagree on a couple of points. Dane has done so much in bringing awareness of the milky skies into the forefront of the conversation as he's been broadcasting on this for many years. As you know, I remain optimistic and determined that we will be able to put an end to these chem-made clouds, and I don't spread alarmist messages.
Check out the interview I had with Dane linked below. I delve into various questions like: Who's behind this? Why are they doing it? How do you respond to those skeptical about chemtrails? And, most importantly, what actions can we take?
I haven't had time to watch the interview yet, but do have a question. Couldn't stopping all of this start with identifying the planes that the chemicals are being sprayed from? There's got to be a way to start holding these individual pilots accountable. There's no way they don't know what they're doing. I think that if someone is using their pilot's license to commit harm on the public they should be stripped of their ability to fly a plane. There has to be a law about that, doesn't there? Do they sign something when they obtain their license agreeing that they won't use their license to harm the public?
I do agree that Dane has brought so much attention to our poisoned skies. I have observed him to gate-keep on a very important part of this whole reality, however, that being Doppler radar which is immensely important to the chemtrail agenda. This cannot be overstated. This is immensely important to how the climate actually changes, and Dane would rather stick to the old natural global warming narrative which is from the same playbook used by the germ theory driven controlled opposition who focus on fear driven narratives that rely on germ theory which ultimately divides the truther community. We really cannot afford to be diluted through this division. If we cling to the guilt driving global warming pseudoscience, and fail to call out how exactly weather is controlled, (chemtrails, Doppler radar and HAARP) then we will never be able to advance to understanding how this agenda ends with AI induced reality via our ionized bodies and carrier waves intended to merge humans with AI. I’d suggest an interview with Raphaelle O’Neil. She is, in my opinion, the most informed regarding this subject.