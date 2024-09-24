Friends,

In my video linked above I talk about what you should take with you to the doctor or hospital. I know some of you have been asking for an even simpler breakdown of this information, so here it is! A few days ago, I posted a substack about not letting yourself get bamboozled, coerced, or bullied into undergoing any medical procedure you don’t consent to. While I’m not a fan of having to show your papers, I’ve put together an educational document that can help you stand up for yourself in any state.

Find the Document for Your State Here!

If you want to confidently assert your rights in a medical setting (or any other public accommodation), having a solid, educational document you can refer to is so helpful when you are in these stressful situations.

This document I created outlines your exemptions from medical procedures that conflict with your personal beliefs—whether religious, moral, or ethical. It’s designed to educate healthcare providers while giving you a firm foundation to stand on.

Many people feel uneasy about showing "papers," but having this type of document with you can prevent confusion and empower you in these stressful situations.

This document can be tailored to your specific needs. For example, if you want to opt out of certain vaccinations, nasal swabs, or even something as simple as a temperature check at the dentist’s office, you can indicate that. There’s even room to list additional procedures you refuse, and you can include personal exemptions related to devices like face masks or shields.

Once filled out, it's crucial to have your document signed in front of a notary public. The notary verifies your identity, which adds a layer of officialdom to the document. Keep a copy with you, perhaps in a plastic folder or on a clipboard, to present when needed.

When you arrive at a medical facility, don’t waste time with the receptionist or security guard. Ask to speak to the highest authority available—this could be a hospital administrator or whoever is in charge at the time. You want to make sure you’re communicating with someone who has the authority to enforce these non-discrimination laws and policies when their staff may be in violation of the law.

If you’re interested in obtaining this educational document, you can download a version specific to your state at The Healthy American. This pre-made form will save you hours of research and give you instant access to the laws that protect you. Of course, you’re free to do your own research, but many find it convenient to purchase a ready-made version.

*Note: This is Not for Employers or Schools

It’s important to note that this document is designed specifically for medical settings or places of public accommodation like restaurants and grocery stores. It won’t cover you for workplace disputes, school requirements, or immigration paperwork. However, there are resources available for those situations as well. Free videos and consultations at The Healthy American provide step-by-step guidance for handling religious exemptions in other contexts, such as employment. We have helped thousands of people — read some of our success stories here.

Disclaimer: This document is for educational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal advice. We are not attorneys, and the information shared here should not be used as a substitute for professional legal guidance. Laws and regulations differ by state, so we recommend consulting with a licensed attorney for advice specific to your situation.

Standing up for your rights isn’t always easy, but it’s so important. In a world where discrimination and coercion are becoming more common, having the tools to assert your rights can make all the difference. While you can’t control every situation, you can certainly prepare yourself for encounters that threaten your freedom to choose.

Empower yourself with knowledge and preparation. Whether you’re dealing with medical staff unfamiliar with your exemptions or just want to ensure your rights are honored, having this document on hand can make all the difference and give you the confidence to handle even the most stressful encounters.