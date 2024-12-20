Over on my Instagram, I shared a handy little meme comparing symptoms of the flu with bird flu. Take a look—fever, aches, chills, cough, fatigue, nausea, sore throat…sound familiar? That's because they’re the exact same symptoms we're told apply to both!

But it doesn’t stop there—let's dig deeper. I’ve got some predictive programming to show you.

Simpsons Predictive Programming

Have you seen this Simpsons episode? It’s all laid out: a media plan to scare the public with a new “epidemic,” complete with made-up diseases and exaggerated fears over the “house cat flu.”

NEWSNATION: Is Bird Flu Our Next Pandemic?

it's not a question of if, it's more of a question of when we will have a bird flu pandemic.” —Robert Redfield, Former CDC Director

This flu-mongering news story was posted 6 months ago in June 2024.

So, drumroll…

It was flu-mongered reported that 888 human cases have been recorded by the CDC since 2003. Friends, that’s 21 years. And shocker—those cases have exactly the same symptoms as the regular flu.

We will never know if those 888 human cases have been validated or verified. And according to the mainstream media, half of the patients died from bird flu. Where’s the evidence? The claims are based on those who “tested positive” and actually died. Notice the phrasing there? “Tested positive”—because, you know, we’re all totally confident in the validity of those tests, right?

I mean, if you’re a Healthy American, you know all too well how accurate those tests are. And of course, they were testing for a disease that was definitely real—no questions there. Wink wink.

International Bird Flu Summit

Speaking of patterns, let’s talk timing. Have you heard about the International Bird Flu Summit held in October 2024? Odd, isn’t it? It’s giving major déjà vu vibes. Almost like when Event 201 conveniently predicted the cooties outbreak back in October 2019. Funny how these things just seem to line up, like a well-rehearsed script.

They're already prepping for mass fatality management, more “antiviral solutions,” medical countermeasures and, of course, ramped-up surveillance. If you’re interested, If you're interested, you can scroll through their comprehensive flu-mongering brochure here ←

And wouldn’t you know it—grants are pouring in, like those millions from the Gates Foundation to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. What a coincidence, right?

That leads me to looking at the states reporting the the first human cases of bird flu.

CDC Confirms First Severe Case of H5N1 Bird Flu in the United States

December 18, 2024-- A patient has been hospitalized with a severe case of avian influenza A(H5N1) virus ("H5N1 bird flu") infection in Louisiana. This marks the first instance of severe illness linked to the virus in the United States. The case was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday, December 13. Since April 2024, there have been a total of 61 reported human cases of H5 bird flu reported in the United States.

Note the date: December 18th.

Coincidentally, California declared a “pro-active” state of emergency over bird flu the same day. I covered this at length here:

Yes, 34 cases of alleged bird flu in humans led to this statewide emergency.

The Wisconsin Department of Health coincidentally had their 'positive' human case of bird flu on December 18th, too. Oops, my bad—presumptive positive. Guess they were in a rush to hit the headlines in sync with the CDC before the lab results were even finished. You know, maybe they’re just amplifying those tests a little to make sure they definitely get a positive result. Better safe than presumed sorry!

Meanwhile, years ago the University of Wisconsin–Madison pocketed $9.5 million from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to identify virus mutations that could signal the next pandemic — specifically avian influenza.

But they couldn’t even fully identify this one presumptive case of bird flu. Millions in funding to keep presuming things.

I mean, if you can presume you’ve got the next big pandemic on your hands, who needs to actually confirm it, right? Just amplify the tests a bit and you've got yourself a (manufactured) crisis!

DHS: Avian Influenza A(H5N1) Research Priorities: October 2024

The outbreak of bird flu in 2024 is such a convenient way to ramp up surveillance and get the vaccine mills churning faster than ever. You know, just in case this virus decides to mutate and spread more efficiently—because why wait for actual science when they can just develop vaccines for everything, even before we fully understand what’s happening? You know, even before they actually prove the theory of virology.

But don’t worry, the USDA is investing millions in developing vaccines for poultry, cattle, and even goats (I’m sure they’ll all be grateful). And we’re not stopping there, folks—more mRNA technology and who knows what else is all right around the corner!

You see that? Look at all those different methods of vaccination. This is why I always preached not to limit your exemption to an injection, but to clearly explain you are objecting to vaccination in all forms (pill, patch, spray, and needle).

And how convenient it is that just in time for the bird flu pandemic, the U.S. government decides to extend and revisit the PREP Act! Just like they did for the cooties covid.

Yes, the Secretary graciously amended the Declaration, extending liability immunity for all those beloved medical countermeasures forced upon the public.

This means that the big guys are covered—no worries about being held accountable for anything that goes wrong or, you know, any sort of legal consequences for using these life-ending life-saving remedies.

The PREP Act, which has been tweaked here and there since 2005 (because why not keep tweaking legal frameworks for health emergencies?), now extends its reach well into 2027 for the pandemic influenza, just as we're supposedly facing yet another flu emergency — this one from the birds! I mean, what's a few more years of pandemic protection without any actual accountability? It’s not like we’ve seen anything go wrong with past health declarations, right?

This amendment is essential to keep the continuity of critical diagnostics, testing surveillance, vaccines, and therapeutics rolling in, because who doesn’t love a good supply of stockpiled, pre-pandemic vaccines? And, of course, to “mitigate an emerging pandemic”—because we all know how quickly these things can turn from nothing into a manufactured, orchestrated crises full-blown catastrophe.

No need to question if it’s really necessary when the government is already on it, doing what’s best for us. I mean, they’re experts, right?

In fact, who needs to wonder what “necessary” even means when the government uses it? I mean, let’s not get bogged down by the pesky details of definitions. Who cares that “necessary” could literally mean anything? From controlling your body (whether you’re still breathing or not) to deciding when and how to test you like you’re some kind of experimental lab rat. Hey, it could even mean rounding you up for a nice, long stay in a quarantine camp.

And honestly, what's the point of asking whether it’s really necessary when the government’s got it all under control? Necessary is whatever they say it is, whenever they say it is. So who needs personal freedoms, consent, or bodily autonomy when we have the benevolent government looking out for us? If “necessary” means locking you in a room with no exit, well, they’ll make sure it’s for your own good. Just trust them.

So, don’t mind that bird flu and pandemic potential are being used as the perfect excuse for extending immunity and keeping that pipeline of power running smoothly. Really, just another day in the land of preparedness—because nothing says "we've got your back" quite like a declaration that gives immunity for nearly everything.

Friends, this is why I keep ringing the alarm—but not the one about flu-mongering. Let’s make sure people know the truth: there’s really nothing to worry about here when it comes to cooties. The real issue is with the unchecked, bloated government public health powers that just keep expanding. It's not about keeping us healthy—it’s about expanding control, curbing our freedoms, and using “necessary” as an excuse for power grabs.

