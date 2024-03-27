Ever looked up at the sky and wondered why those "clouds" don't quite look like the real deal? Yeah, not enough people seem to notice these days. What's passing off as clouds nowadays is hilarious (read my substacks about the new clouds and weird weather terms here and here). And let me tell you, planes don't fly like that, so those so-called "contrails" just don't add up.

What does seem to add up is the mountains of evidence of people like Granny Gates and others who are funding geo-engineering and weather manipulation programs.

In my video below, I dived into Bill Gates' backing of a solar radiation management program at Harvard University — and Gates isn't the sole financier of this endeavor. Numerous foundations and individuals have also contributed to the program's funding.

The Harvard initiative is primarily focused on two facets of geo-engineering: carbon dioxide removal and solar geo-engineering. The former is directed towards the extraction of CO2 from the atmosphere, whereas the latter seeks to mitigate global warming by deflecting sunlight away from the Earth's surface.

Here's the thing – let's take a step back and look at the big picture. The whole idea that the Earth needs cooling down is based on a faulty premise. When it comes down to it, we need more than just opinions and consensus. We need hard evidence and facts to back up these claims. Without solid proof, it all just sounds like a load of hogwash.

And speaking of hogwash, it's pretty wild to think that some folks are suggesting that sunlight itself is a mistake — as if God made a mistake? Now they want to reflect it back into space? Sounds like a recipe for disaster if you ask me.

