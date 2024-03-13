A viewer asked me, “Peggy how can we stop the UN from taking over our country?”

And I said, the better question is: “How can I still live in liberty when the United Nations takes over our country?”

You see: we don’t have control over the bad guys. We can expose their evil deeds; inform and educate others as to their nefarious plans; rattle their cages by letting them know we are on to them; attend board meetings, rallies and protests; remove the public serpents from office; and even attempt to bring them to justice via lawsuits, but the fact is: we do not actually have control over any other human being.

We only have control over ourselves, our thoughts, our feelings, our choices and our actions.

That’s why I personally have chosen to live in liberty. I have never given in, given up or given over my freedom. I have made choices that align with my principles and values. I have made some tough decisions that resulted in me not being able to do certain things like flying, swimming in a public pool, getting medical attention, etc. because I refused to consent to any of the illegal, unethical, immoral and unthinkable ridiculous, ludicrous measures that the bad guys and public serpents were sloshing all over us.

#NeverHaveNeverWill

Those are PERSONAL choices that I have made that suited me and allowed me to live in self-dignity, integrity and respect. I did not justify abhorrent actions, saying “I had to.” No, no one had to do anything. There is always a choice and always another way. The other way may not have been your preferred way, or an easy way, but by saying you “had to” give over your freedom actually empowers the evil-doers and strips you of your own power.

Why don’t you stand in your power instead? The ideas I share with you in my two recent videos below might not be headline-grabbers, but they are practical, effective, easy and free.

After you watch the videos below, please leave a comment and let me know what you do on a daily basis to live in freedom.

Simple Actions You Can Take to Fight Tyranny

Bank in person. This will slow the incremental crawl toward removing physical banks all together with the push toward digital currency. Yes, it takes me more time to go to the bank, but I want to handle all the transactions in person. It’s safer, I get to interact with a human being, and I am not participating in the removal of a bank tellers’ job. Use cash whenever possible. I knew a person who would go in person to the electricity company to pay his bill (at the last minute, so he would keep his money as long as possible) in cash. That got me thinking to how many of these utilities we are paying automatically with auto-deposit or checks. Ugh. At the very least, I prefer to use cash for daily transactions. I REFUSE to go to places that say “no cash.” (I did a video here about the National Park Service going cashless, and stay tuned for an upcoming video about a lawsuit against the government for refusing to accept cash as legal tender.) In my video above, I share more about why I use cash. I refuse to feed the beast of a cashless society, and if EACH OF US refuses to do business with cashless places, it WILL make a difference. That’s how it’s done: each individual action at a time. Don’t use self-checkouts. I know, you might use them because you think they are faster, more convenient, or you want to bag your own stuff. But when you think about it, every time you use the self checkout, you are helping the company make more profits because they are eliminating a cashier’s job. And you’re not getting an employee discount, are you? 😂) Seriously, why should you be doing someone else’s job? Next, there will be hardly any employees to help you, they will be frazzled, you will be waiting longer, and you will still have to do the work! If you want to bag your own stuff, go to a regular checkout line and the bag your stuff yourself if thats what you want to do. Why help accelerate the march toward AI and no employees? I do not consent. Shop local small businesses. I get it: you may live in a rural area and you feel compelled to shop online for convenience. Or, you may not find what you’re looking for locally. But whenever possible why not think about supporting small local businesses, farms, creators, makers, etc. I certainly don’t want to live in a world where my only choices are mega big-box stores, do you? Along with this is try to buy USA made. Talk out loud in public places to people can hear your perspective. I often will say — to no one in particular — “Wow! Look at how much this costs! Prices have gone up so much since Biden been’s in office!” And I’ll say things like, “I’ll bet you’re glad you don’t have to wear that suffocation device any more!” And “I’m glad they took down that plexiglass barrier — it was so dirty and gross!” Or, at the gas station: “Newsom has really run this state into the ground! We pay the highest gasoline taxes in the nation, but we have the worst roads! We really need to get conservatives into office.” If I’m with another person, I’ll make sure our conversation about the corrupt government and the New World Dis-Order is discussed — loudly! I’m just planting seeds to nudge people to wake up about what is going in. Consider an alternative to big health insurance companies. I have not given a dime to the giant (and often corrupt) health care companies like Blue Cross or Kaiser. Instead, our family uses www.SamaritanMinistries.com, which is a Christian-based person-to-person sharing of health care costs. I had all of my eye procedures covered 100% (less an initial $300 out my my own pocket) in the tens of thousands of dollars. Your monthly share goes directly to another member instead of an insurance company, and it is wonderful to send (or receive) a prayer-filled note of encouragement along with a check. Watch my video here about why I use Samaritan Ministries. If you decide to join this health-sharing ministry, be sure to tell them that Peggy & David Hall sent you 😇 Support freedom-minded creators like myself. You can subscribe, like, comment and share — and it costs you nothing. For those who get value from my research and hard work, you can support me with a financial gift by making a one-time or monthly donation here. To thank you for your support, you are invited to my private, monthly live webinar with like-minded freedom people where I answer your questions and along with my husband Pastor David, we give you encouragement to keep standing strong! (These next ideas come from Karren in Colorado, who sent me little cards she made up and printed at home.) Take a look at the images below and make up some and pass them out and leave them in public places. Karren also passes out slim booklets of The Constitution of The United States, which you can get at: www.ShareTheConstitution.com A huge THANK YOU to Karren for showing us how it’s done! Watch my video below for more comments about why you should be a Karren too!

