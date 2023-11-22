Friends,

You are a blessing to me.

In these past few years of overwhelming oppression, tyranny and loss, I’ve been able to develop perseverance, optimism and even peace of mind…

And that’s largely due to your support and encouragement as a valued member of this Healthy American community.

I thank God for gifting me with a curious mind, a strong work ethic and abundant energy.

Those traits are necessary in my daily work here at The Healthy American. I love to create! That’s how I’ve been able to produce daily videos (often more than one) along with my substack articles. I greet each day hitting the ground running, committed to researching, learning, creating videos and writing articles with the main focus of discerning truth from deception so we can read between the lies and avoid being bamboozled, hoodwinked and duped by the bad guys.

There is nothing I love more than dedicating myself to you, to the truth, and to my Creator. And there is nothing more tragic to me than to witness those who willingly, eagerly and excitedly give in, give up and give over their freedom to the tyrants.

People have asked me why I keep going. Some will say, “Peggy, there are those who are never going to get it. You’ve got to let it go and move on.”

I understand that sentiment and do agree that sadly, there are those who are unwilling or unable to admit that they were duped — or to even consider another perspective or even hard evidence that is contrary to their view. I still pray that somehow they will not be lost to the truth.

And that’s where you come in.

Your presence here in The Healthy American community is a present. A gift. Knowing that you are out there, standing up for your rights, sharing knowledge and information with others, and living in liberty means the world to me.

There are some who have fallen by the wayside, now that the overt oppression has eased off and they don’t feel personally affected by the tyranny… and others have removed themselves from this community because they had differing perspectives on some controversial topics (which I mentioned in my substack about Signs of Intelligent Life).

But for those of you who have persevered with me, I am grateful. We probably don’t see eye-to-eye on everything — and that’s okay. What’s important is that we keep digging, keep asking questions, keep learning and growing.

Heaven knows I’ve probably crossed the line from time to time, when I give in to righteous anger… I’ve flipped my lid and had some epic rants, that’s for certain!

But at the root of it all is my desire to share the truth in love. My mission is to discern truth from deception, and that requires exposing evil, which thrives in darkness.

It is a fine line to dig in and then know when to pull back so the darkness does not overtake you.

I’ve got a video called “Informed or Obsessed?” which addresses that topic. Another favorite is “Observe, Don’t Absorb.”

Finally, I’d like to leave you with my “Prayer for Activists.”

I was inspired to write this in 2020, when I was seeking Godly encouragement. I was directed to a book of prayers called Valley of Vision. If you’ve read it, you’ll see how I was influenced by the cadence and style, which resonated with me.

I pray this is a blessing to you.

I pray this in Christ’s name, and I pray you are comforted, guided, protected and directed as I have been.

Remember: God has created you for this time, with your particular gifts, for His purpose.

Let’s continue to support and encourage each other daily, while it is still today.

with continued prayers for peace ~ Peggy

P.S. I’ll be taking a few days off over this holiday weekend. My youtube livestreams and substack articles will start up again next week.

