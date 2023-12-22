Will TRUMP BENEFIT from COLORADO's Presidential BALLOT DEBACLE?
Strange decision from the Colorado State Supreme Court to remove Trump from the state primary presidential ballot will likely be brought before the U.S. Supreme Court
Regardless of who you favor for president (or whether or not you vote at all) you have to admit that this decision from the Colorado State Supreme Court to remove Trump from the state presidential primary ballot is strange to say least…
Illegal and unconstitutional is more like it.
Many agree that this move is a blatant unconstitutional “judicial power gr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Healthy American, Peggy Hall to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.