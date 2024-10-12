I want to thank everyone who reached out with prayers, emails, and messages. Thankfully, we were unharmed and sustained no damage, though others nearby weren’t as fortunate. Tornadoes touched down in neighboring streets, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Some of that devastation is heartbreaking, and I shared more about it in this video about my personal experience during Hurricane Milton.

Currently, we are part-time in Florida, though we still live in California. We are here taking a break from the CA crime, chem-clouds, and communism, oppression, tyranny, anxiety, danger and hostility... gee, did I mis anything?

Here in Florida, we’ve found fresh air, both literally and figuratively, and a renewed sense of purpose in continuing our work to defend truth and freedom. Can’t wait to meet all my Healthy Americans in Florida!

My heart is with the most vulnerable, including the precious animals. Here on the East Coast of FL, there are animal groups that need your help! Here is where I donate, I know these places and have visited them myself (prior to the hurricanes):

I also shared some footage from Blue Ridge Farms, where horses and other animals are safe, but the facility itself needs serious rebuilding. No FEMA in this video—just regular folks showing up to help.

This is such a heartwarming story of how the community pitched in to help — faster and better than the government — with no red tape or strings attached! I know that is not always the case in every situation, but I wanted to highlight this story as a reminder that being in a caring community is such an essential part of life. It makes me wonder why some people are so quick to look to the government as the answer to all their problems, when in reality there are often other options.

While this storm caused outages and damage, I am impressed by Florida’s readiness. (See my video about how DeSantis handles disaster here and substack here.) The contrast between Florida’s preparedness and how other states handle disasters couldn’t be more stark. In comparison, states like California and Hawaii seem inept or even corrupt in how they handle similar crises (and I’ve done many previous videos about this.)

For those who wish to help some of these rescue organizations, the links are above! Thank you all for your concern and support.