UPDATE: After I aired this broadcast, Trump indeed issued this formal executive order on January 27 to reinstate all those members of the military who were discharged for not taking the cooties cocktail.

The Military Times reveal Trump’s intention to reinstate over 8,000 service members dismissed due to unlawful Covid vaccine requirements. He’s also pledged back pay, which could cost the government hundreds of millions of dollars. This promise came as part of his broader military policy priorities, which include rebuilding the military and avoiding “unnecessary wars.” Personally, I think the phrasing should simply be “avoiding wars.” If leaders want to fight, they should step into a cage match instead of putting others’ lives at risk.

The Military Times ran the oh-so-predictable headline, “Trump promises to bring back troops booted for refusing COVID vaccine.” Ah yes, the classic “vaccine refusers” label, because Heaven forbid they call it what it really is—declining an unlawful requirement. It’s funny how exercising personal judgment gets rebranded as rebellion when it doesn’t fit the narrative.

Here is the entire Executive Order:

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered: Section 1. Purpose and Policy. On August 24, 2021, the Secretary of Defense mandated that all service members receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Secretary of Defense later rescinded the mandate on January 10, 2023. The vaccine mandate was an unfair, overbroad, and completely unnecessary burden on our service members. Further, the military unjustly discharged those who refused the vaccine, regardless of the years of service given to our Nation, after failing to grant many of them an exemption that they should have received. Federal Government redress of any wrongful dismissals is overdue. Sec. 2. Redress. Consistent with the policies announced in section 1 of this order, the Secretary of Defense or the Secretary of Homeland Security, as appropriate, shall take all necessary action permitted by law to: (a) make reinstatement available to all members of the military (active and reserve) who were discharged solely for refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and who request to be reinstated; (b) enable those service members reinstated under this section to revert to their former rank and receive full back pay, benefits, bonus payments, or compensation; and (c) allow any service members who provide a written and sworn attestation that they voluntarily left the service or allowed their service to lapse according to appropriate procedures, rather than be vaccinated under the vaccine mandate, to return to service with no impact on their service status, rank, or pay. Sec. 3. Additional Agency Responsibilities. (a) Nothing in this order precludes disciplinary or administrative action for conduct that is proscribed by chapter 47 of title 10, United States Code (Uniform Code of Military Justice, 10 U.S.C. 801-946a). (b) Within 60 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall report to the President through the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs on their progress in implementing this order. Sec. 4. Severability. If any provision of this order, or the application of any provision to any person or circumstance, is held to be invalid, the remainder of this order and the application of its provisions to any other persons or circumstances shall not be affected thereby. Sec. 5. General Provisions. (a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect: (i) the authority granted by law to an executive department, agency, or the head thereof; or (ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals. (b) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations. (c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person. THE WHITE HOUSE, January 27, 2025.

Note that those members who voluntarily left the service or allowed their service to lapse according to appropriate procedures would also be reinstated if desired, including receiving all back pay, benefits, rank, bonus payments and compensation.

The proud, the few

I’m borrowing that marketing slogan from the Marines, as I personally (along with my husband, Pastor David) helped a number of “the proud, the few” military members stand strong against this religious discrimination and still keep their jobs in the military, without getting the jab.

Was it easy? Not at all.

Was it possible? Yes it was.

Are there those still fighting against it? Yes there are.

Trumps EO is such a relief to so many who voluntarily joined the military to serve their country and then who were treated so horribly, often with contempt and retaliation.

Remember, there is always another way, and I am dedicated to helping you find it.

Let me know in a comment below if you or someone you know was affected by these unlawful orders to receive a jab in order to keep your job. I am standing read to serve you in your fight for freedom. Click here for more information about my one-to-one personal consulting and coaching for religious exemptions.

… and let’s keep marching this all the way to Heaven, shall we?! ~ Peggy

