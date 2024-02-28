In the video above I share my honest thoughts about what is REALLY bothering me! If you want my commentary on every point mentioned in my list below, plus if you want to find out the top three issues that really get under my skin, then make sure to watch the video.
Here’s what really bothers me:
Poisoning the Skies
“Escorted Migration” (because you know, they aren’t fleeing their country. The red carpet is rolled out to escort them into the US at the expense of the taxpayer)
Lack of Judicial Integrity (kangaroo courts)
Genocide right before our eyes (and the political correctness that prevents many from speaking out)
Weather Manipulation that leads to intentional fires, floods, droughts, hurricanes and more…
Globalism and desire to push through the New Word Dis-Order
Gender manipulation and mutilation
Baby Killing (trying to normalize it by calling it “healthcare”)
Orchestrated events designed to take away guns
Coerced Speech
Corrupt “Selections” (does your vote count?)
Medical Coercion from Doctors and Vets
Controlled Opposition — voices trying to do a bait-and-switch without you realizing it
Feel free to vent in the comments to add what’s really been bothering you as well
My husband is a retired Anesthesiologist, and on the day his hospital told him he had to get the jab, he walked out that very day and retired at 66. He was not ready to retire, but would not comply!
I’m so thankful, because we are healthy and so many of our friends are not.
So hard to select the top three. They're all horrible. But I do feel that creating a fake "History", based on hoaxes and false flags, has to be in my top three. Lord only knows how many they've run on us. The US government takes "action" based on these orchestrated events, like 911, the fake Reagan assassination attempt and literally hundreds of other scripted "hoaxes".