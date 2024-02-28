In the video above I share my honest thoughts about what is REALLY bothering me! If you want my commentary on every point mentioned in my list below, plus if you want to find out the top three issues that really get under my skin, then make sure to watch the video.

P.S. email support@thehealthyamerican.org if you know a doc or vet that isn’t pushing the needle so we can create a resource list on substack

Here’s what really bothers me:

Poisoning the Skies

“Escorted Migration” (because you know, they aren’t fleeing their country. The red carpet is rolled out to escort them into the US at the expense of the taxpayer)

Lack of Judicial Integrity (kangaroo courts)

Genocide right before our eyes (and the political correctness that prevents many from speaking out)

Weather Manipulation that leads to intentional fires, floods, droughts, hurricanes and more…

Globalism and desire to push through the New Word Dis-Order

Gender manipulation and mutilation

Baby Killing (trying to normalize it by calling it “healthcare”)

Orchestrated events designed to take away guns

Coerced Speech

Corrupt “Selections” (does your vote count?)

Medical Coercion from Doctors and Vets

Controlled Opposition — voices trying to do a bait-and-switch without you realizing it

Feel free to vent in the comments to add what’s really been bothering you as well

