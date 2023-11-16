I’m one of those people that has no Fit-Bit, no Apple watch, no Alexa, no Ring, no Nest, no computers in my car dashboard, no smart fridge or smart watch or smart home.

Yes, I have a cell phone and a computer, but that’s about it. I don’t have the “smart bulbs” or any “connectivity” in my house.

Ugh… I feel entangled enough just with my phone and computer!

Now there’s a new kid on the block, a wearable AI pin that does your thinking for you.

Take a look at my video below for my take on it.

The company is here: https://hu.ma.ne/ and was started by former Apple employees.

Here is the device, with the price of $699. I’m sure that is just a coincidence and not mocking those who understand the number of the Beast in the Bible.

Also, the device will be sold starting on 11/16. I’m sure the fact that those digits add up to 9, another favorite number of the New World Dis-Order is just a coincidence.

My astute viewers noticed the trendy black leather motorcycle jacket, which was mentioned in my previous two videos about trendy pastors here and here. (But don’t watch unless you have a sense of humor.) My substack about that is here.

Some viewers in my audience asked whether the presenters, Imran & Bethany, were also AI, or “humane.”

So many Black Leather Motorcycle Jackets

I did a previous substack and videos here and here about the curious black leather motorcycle jacket trend of modern Christian pastors.

So imagine my amusement when an astute Healthy American sent me this video about A.I. and right away noticed that Bethany is wearing a black leather motorcycle jacket as well.

I smiled and nodded my head when my subscriber made that comment, because it confirmed to me here ability to think critically and to notice these details.

Remember how the saying goes, “The Devil is in the Details.”

I don’t actually care what people wear — but I do notice patterns and trends, and it seems like a lot of Christian pastors are also wearing black leather jackets these days.

Remember how I noticed that Slosh Green Dew Deal of Hawaii was always wearing children’s band-aids on all different fingers? It’s not due to diabetes; his spokesperson said it is an “inside joke” — a weird, demented one if you ask me! I covered that weird band-aid fetish of his here, here, here and here. Actually, nearly every single video I did about Lahaina showed Slosh Green Dew Deal wearing one band-aid or another.

And I also noticed how different disasters are color-coded as well. Check out my video about Color-Coded Disasters here.

So when I started to notice all these pastors and their wives wearing black leather jackets, it piqued my curiosity. I’ve got a substack all about that here: Swag Seminary: Trend Training for Modern Pastors.

That ties into to my featured video about this AI wearable device, because the woman is wearing a black leather motorcycle jacket!

I love that my Healthy Americans are savvy and sophisticated and able to question whether or not this clothing choice is simply a trend — or a signal symbolizing something else…

Friends, let me know in a comment below what you think about this A.I. wearable device. Is it beast technology? What do you think they will come out with next?

