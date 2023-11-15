I actually don’t care what people wear — but I do care about noticing patterns and trends, and it seems like a lot of Christian pastors are wearing a curious modern trend these days, and I am wondering why.

Remember how I noticed that Slosh Green-Dew-Deal of Hawaii was always wearing children’s band-aids on all different fingers? It’s not due to diabetes; his spokesperson said it is an “inside joke” — a weird, demented one if you ask me! I covered that weird band-aid fetish of his here, here, here and here. Actually, nearly every single video I did about Lahaina showed Slosh Green Dew Deal wearing one band-aid or another.

And I also noticed how different disasters are color-coded as well. Check out my video about Color-Coded Disasters here.

So when I started to notice all these pastors and (and some pastor wives) wearing black leather jackets, it piqued my curiosity.

Comedy skit starts around 7:30 mark of the video below, but you don’t want to miss my introductory comments, as it sets the stage for why I am even doing this video, and it clarifies some comments from my previous video about these curious black leather jackets. (Remember you can always watch at a faster speed when you click the gear in the lower right corner.)

Below is my previous video on this curious black leather jacket phenomenon. Just click on the image below to watch… but don’t watch unless you have a sense of humor and are interested in a light-hearted look at this modern trend, as interpreted and apparently influenced by certain Christian pastors.

My astute viewers noticed the trendy black leather motorcycle jacket in another video I did (substack coming on this for your tomorrow) about wearable A.I. as presented by the two people below. Wow, their enthusiasm is palpable!

I love that my Healthy Americans are savvy and sophisticated and able to question whether or not this clothing choice is simply a trend — or a signal symbolizing something else…

Friends, let me know in a comment below what you think about this A.I. wearable device. Is it beast technology? What do you think they will come out with next?

