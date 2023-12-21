TEXAS SUES PF*ZER and CRACKS DOWN on ILLEGALS
I'm all in favor of the drug pushers to be held accountable -- but is there more to this story than meets they eye??
In a significant legal development, Attorney General Ken Paxton of Texas has initiated a lawsuit against pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, alleging the misrepresentation of COVID-19 vaccine efficacy and a conspiracy to suppress public discourse.
As we all know, the 1986 Vaccine Act shielded Big Pharma from liability when it came to vaccines, and since then, …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Healthy American, Peggy Hall to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.