Let's discuss something that's been on my mind: the peculiar demands of modern-day churches. Specifically, I'm referring to the requirements these churches impose on their parishioners. (Skip to 11:50 to hear about the strangest request a Healthy American received from their church.)
Think back a few years to when churches in California, like many other places, shut down due to the pandemic. We were attending a church we liked, but they decided to close to keep everyone safe. They believed it was the “right” thing to do to prevent gatherings for fellowship, prayer, and worship.
We were against this decision and reached out to some local non-denominational Christian churches we had attended, and I informed them that there was no law requiring them to close and suggested they could continue services for those who were comfortable attending in person while offering online sermons for those who preferred to stay home.
Despite my efforts, the pastors responded, thanking me for the information but choosing to keep their churches closed for “safety” reasons.
This led my husband, Pastor David, and me to start attending an outdoor church called Beach Church in San Clemente. It was a non-denominational gathering of freedom-minded people. We didn't start the church, but my husband began preaching there, and we held monthly services. Side note: We've recently been on hiatus as God has called us to minister in different ways. Pastor David now has a weekly show on YouTube called "True Hope Tuesday," where he shares spiritual encouragement for hope and healing.
Anyway, our experience with churches closing during the pandemic made us reevaluate attending these churches. While I know there are wonderful pastors, like Pastor Kemble from Capac Bible Church—a Bible-believing (non-Scofield) old-fashioned church—these modern churches often didn't resonate with us.
One significant issue we had with these churches was their insistence on following the random “emergency” protocols strictly, which often conflicted with living without fear and placing faith in God. Aside from shutting their doors at the very time when many people needed even more spiritual care, once they re-opened months later, many required parishioners to cover their faces and, eventually, to get vaccinated. These measures didn't align with our beliefs, as we felt they contradicted the essence of worship and faith in God's protection.
My husband and I noticed a lack of emphasis on essential aspects of the Christian faith, like repentance and sin. Services often felt more like entertainment than worship, lacking the reverence and respect for God that we believe is crucial. The casual approach to prayers and the focus on creating a concert-like atmosphere didn't sit well with us.
Is this Church Request Going too Far?
Recently, a Healthy American couple wrote to me about a new requirement from their church which I share in my video above (11:50). They are greeters at their church in Southern California and were asked to get fingerprinted. They had no issue with fingerprinting in their previous jobs as flight attendants but felt it was unnecessary for a volunteer greeting position. They didn't want the government to know where they attended church and saw no need for fingerprinting when they weren't working with children.
I advised them to express their concerns to their church in writing and ask if there was a law requiring this. If the issue couldn't be resolved, I suggested praying for guidance to find a different church. This fingerprinting request added to our list of reasons for not attending modern day churches.
While modern churches may suit some, they don't work for us. We find spiritual nourishment in other ways and continue to seek a community that aligns with our beliefs. I appreciate your support during this time, especially after the recent loss of our two precious animals, Elsie and Teddy. Your messages and support have been incredibly comforting. You can view my latest video about the pain of losing a precious pet here.
I look forward to hearing from Pastor Kemble in the next private webinar. I also highly recommend Pastor Chuck Baldwin of Liberty Fellowship - he live streams every Sunday and has a huge back catalog of sermons to listen to for free online. And his Organization and Beliefs statement says it all:
Sadly my husband and I live too far away to attend in person, although we did drive 7 hours each way on icy roads to attend a service in person last year and get baptized by Pastor Chuck, which was an amazing experience. We watch his live streams every Sunday.
And yes, a church asking for fingerprints is definitely going too far!
I relate. For many years I attended an Episcopal church that was kind of more left than I was. The priest was a New York Times reader and would often quote it—that just gives you the idea of where he was coming from. During the pandemic he started publishing all the regular lockdown, get vaccinated tripe in the church newsletter. The church was holding outdoor services but they said that to go indoors it would be good to get vaccinated. That did it for me: I was gone. Recently, I read that this church has gotten extremely popular. They now have another priest and while a lot of other churches never recovered this one really took off—I am sure it had to do with playing the political game. They also have a food pantry, and the Democratic Assembly person holds fundraisers there—even though he is not Christian. In the meantime I am without a church although I attend a Catholic church nearby. I like it because it never brings up politics—ever. The loss of my religion was one of the worst parts of the pandemic. I tried the evangelical churches for awhile and they at least didn’t push the vax. But they didn’t even say the Lord’s prayer—too weird. So… my story.