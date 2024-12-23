Do you ever think we’ll look back at this pronoun craze and laugh at how absurd it all was? I sure hope so. The fact that grown adults feel the need to put their pronouns in parentheses after their names is just… baffling. I’ve noticed that it’s usually women listing "she/her." In my earlier career as an English-as-a-Second-Language teacher, I spent years explaining pronouns to students. It’s simple: instead of saying "Peggy is on YouTube," you say "She is on YouTube." "She" is a pronoun that replaces the noun "Peggy." It’s English 101.

When I would teach my students about pronouns, it was literally that straightforward. For example, Tom is a man. He works at a company, and his position is manager. Simple. If my students said, “They is a man,” that would be an INCORRECT answer.

If you’ve worked for a "woke" company that required you to sign emails with pronouns, let me know. It feels childish—frankly, it’s just plain s-t-u-p-i-d. I rarely use that word, but in this case, it fits.

In my video linked below, I share a story about my first encounter with this pronoun nonsense from my time working at a community college along with the whole new language being taught at UC Davis. I recently did a video about the absurd language posted on the Health and Human Services website, referring to women as "pregnant people" and discussing "people who get pregnant." I also found similar language on the California Department of Public Health’s site. As you know, I have strong opinions about public health, and now, in California, you apparently can’t say "mother" or "father" in medical settings—it has to be "parent one" and "parent two." This hijacking of language troubles me deeply, and I keep encountering it over and over again.

Let me know if you’ve seen this too. I’m noticing that many companies now have employees list their pronouns next to their names. For example, you’ll see "Brenda Smith, Vice President of Marketing (she/her)." I’m not sure why we are at this point, but it made me reflect on how bizarre this whole situation has become, especially in California. Universities now have classes and initiatives aimed at teaching people like me—the apparently clueless—how to identify a man or a woman and use the correct pronouns.

Example A: UC Davis

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again—the best way to defend your freedom is through individual actions like this. I never went along with this charade, and I won’t start now. Each of us standing up, one by one, is the best way to end this.

UC Davis has a whole section on pronouns and inclusive language — language and words i’ve never even heard of! It’s almost like it was made up out of thin air…

The guide below isn't exhaustive, but apparently, it's necessary for “treating trans people equitably.”

Oh, it’s not exhaustive? Funny, because just reading it exhausted me.

Apparently, we're supposed to ask, "What pronouns do you use?"

But the examples don’t even match up with the chart?? If you're zie, shouldn't you be zir? I'm one step away from needing flashcards to keep up. Honestly, I might just hire a personal pronoun assistant – full benefits, dental, the works.

Apparently someone’s identity isn't a preference now. Pronouns aren't suggestions—they’re “inherent.” Really? I'm going to keep talking about this because, friends, this is mental illness. Gloves are off. Time is running out, and we don't have time for this nonsense.

They say not to use "hey guys" or "hey ladies." Even "hey y'all" is problematic because it misappropriates Southern culture. In California, we can't even speak Spanish without "usurping Mexican culture."

If someone with XY chromosomes wants to wear a dress and be called Zir, why can't I identify as fully immunized? Just asking…

Here's a better idea: Why all this emphasis on pronouns? Why not focus on adjectives? Let’s talk about being clever, curious, hardworking, kind, or creative. Those adjectives describe who you are. Isn't that more valuable than pronouns?

Let me know your adjectives in the comments.

P.S. As an astute Healthy American pointed out, when you are addressing a person, you DON’T USE PRONOUNS! In other words, you would never say, “Hey Diane, how is she doing today? Did you get her car back from the mechanic?”

Instead, you would say, ”Hey Diane, how are YOU doing today? Did you get YOUR car back from the mechanic?”

So the ENTIRE CHARADE of using “preferred pronouns” is as ridiculous as — I don’t know — injecting yourself with a biological substance that is supposed to protect you from a disease that has never been proven to exist.

