There’s a lot of language out there that really bothers me. I’ve talked about it before, but certain phrases just make my skin crawl. For instance, I don’t refer to the last few years as “lockdowns.” Why? Because I had a key. I wasn’t locked down—that’s prison language. I say “shutdowns” or “illegal restrictions” instead.

Another phrase I steer clear of? Mandates.

That word gets tossed around WAY too easily.

Legally, a mandate is a court order issued by a judge. What your employer, your child’s college, or your local hospital requires isn’t a mandate—it’s a policy or directive, but not a legal “mandate.” Words matter. And when we use the wrong ones, we give power to ideas that don’t deserve it.

Then there’s the ever-infuriating “reproductive rights.” Apparently, there’s no “right” for the developing baby in that phrase.

But wait, friends, it gets worse. Let me show you what I stumbled upon recently while researching the Health and Human Services website. If you haven’t seen this yet, brace yourselves. If you have, well, maybe I’m late to the game…

While doing my research on Health and Human Services (HHS)—the largest federal agency and one RFK Jr. has been nominated to lead—I found something that stopped me in my tracks. HHS, on its home page, is promoting a campaign called “Risk Less, Do More.” Sounds innocent enough, right? Think again.

It’s a national push to increase “confidence” in medical interventions and encourage people to get certain seasonal cocktails, as I like to call them.

But it gets even worse.

I clicked through, and guess what I found?

“Vaccines for Pregnant people.”

That’s right. Not pregnant women—pregnant people.

Now, I don’t know about you, but biology is clear on this one: only women can get pregnant. If you have a problem with that, take it up with your Creator. God designed it that way.

It must have been a recent change because the menu tab to the left still has “pregnant women” listed for the category. I wonder how quickly that will change now that I’ve pointed it out…

This nonsense reminded me of California’s birth certificate law. Did you know you can no longer list “mother” and “father”? Instead, it’s “Parent 1” and “Parent 2.” I can’t make this stuff up. There’s a war on women happening right now. Men can claim womanhood without so much as donning a pair of heels or a wig, but try declaring a sincerely held religious belief against an injection, and suddenly, you’re a problem.

It’s upside-down logic. And it’s everywhere.

The more I looked, the more I noticed a stark difference between states. Take California’s Department of Health, for example. Their website, under pregnancy resources, says:

“Pregnancy and parenting can feel overwhelming. It’s common for pregnant people to struggle with emotional and mental health.”

There it is again: pregnant people.

And, of course, they sprinkle in recommendations for getting the seasonal “cocktails” and push the suffocation devices. Shocking? Not really for California.

So, I thought: let’s see what Florida has to say.

I hopped over to their health department site, and what did I find?

“Women’s Health.” Yes, you read that right—women and pregnancy, just as it should be.

Florida’s recommendations are straightforward: eat a balanced diet, take your vitamins, maintain a healthy weight, and stay active. You know what’s missing? A campaign pushing “cocktails.” Talk about the difference between California & Florida’s Depart of Health homepages:

CA (left) FL (right)

Now that’s a breath of fresh air.

This brings me back to RFK Jr. If he’s confirmed as Secretary of Health and Human Services, I have one major request: clean up this language.

Words like “pregnant people” need to go. HHS should promote health and truth, not twisted semantics designed to erase women and bamboozle the public.

And let’s be clear—there’s no restoring “confidence” in these agencies until there’s something worthy of confidence. You can’t rebuild trust where trust was never earned.

Words matter, friends. When we let others hijack our language, we let them hijack reality. Let me know in a comment what phrases drive you bonkers and if your state’s Department of Health is using phrases like “pregnant people.” Compare what you find to other states—California versus Florida is a great place to start.

