I’ve got two key videos, linked below, that dive into California’s unconstitutional vaccine requirements for public school. While the focus is on California, the information is valuable for all parents, no matter where you live.

In these videos, I offer alternative suggestions for education and ways to navigate schooling without the shots. In the second video, I share a letter from a concerned father to a Santa Barbara school administrator. It’s so brilliant, I’ve included a written transcript below for you to check out.

These government schools are deploying what can only be described as a “human pin cushion” program, targeting innocent children with a barrage of vaccines before they even step foot in a classroom. It breaks my heart to see how so many parents are pressured into compliance, barely putting up a fight.

I've previously covered how California and other states have taken the drastic step of eliminating religious exemptions—and, frankly, making medical exemptions nearly impossible by putting doctors under intense scrutiny. States like Maine, Mississippi, California, and West Virginia have paved the way for this troubling trend. Even if you don’t live in California, this should concern you. It’s a sign of the direction our country is heading, where the most innocent—our children—bear the brunt of these draconian requirements. It’s disheartening to see so many parents either unaware of what’s happening or too overwhelmed to take action to protect their kids from these pin cushion policies.

Parents and grandparents, it's time to face a harsh reality. These relentless vaccine requirements aren’t just a “public health” crusade—they’re a blatant overreach by the state, trampling on parental rights.

I recently received a heartfelt letter that perfectly captures this distressing situation. It reads: “Help needed. Hi Peggy, what advice can you offer about kids going into public kindergarten in Orange County? My grandson needs nine shots before he can enroll according to the new rules. We’re very sad and afraid to inject him with all that crud.” The letter goes on to express the grandmother's deep concerns and plea for guidance.

So, what are your options?

Well, to sum up what I covered in my video, I replied with the following suggestions:

Medical Exemptions (hint: good luck): While it’s nearly impossible to obtain one in California due to intense scrutiny, it's worth considering. In states like CA, religious exemptions are gone and medical exemptions are the only option, however, it’s not much of an option because most of them are challenged by the California Department of Education. Doctors are limited to five exemptions per year and many are reluctant to risk their licenses. Relocate: This might sound drastic, but many families have already taken this route. Before the cooties hogwash, California had over six million public school students. By the 2023 school year, that number had dropped to 5.8 million. Families have turned to homeschooling, private schooling, or even moved out of state to escape these pin cushion requirements. Individualized Education Program (IEP): If moving isn’t an option, consider an IEP. An IEP is typically for children with special needs or disabilities, which could include anything from slower reading progress to lingering effects from previous vaccinations. The key point of an IEP is that it allows your child to remain in regular classes without needing to be vaccinated. For those interested, there's a website called the American Advocacy Group that offers advocacy services for those with disabilities. They can guide you through the process of requesting an assessment from your child's school district, identifying your child's needs, and implementing a plan. Explore Alternatives: Lastly, explore alternative education methods. Many parents are initially put off by the idea of homeschooling, but it doesn’t mean hours of drudgery. Some people have cognitive dissonance when they hear the word "homeschooling," thinking it means sitting at a kitchen table struggling through subjects like math and science. But there are better ways for children to learn, including self-directed exploration, play, and discovery, which not only accelerate learning but also deepen it and improve retention. If you’re interested, i’ve got some videos available here with Heather Martinson, who runs a program called Celebration Education. She offers curriculum and guidance for parents interested in alternative education methods. Even if you're not in California, Heather can help you navigate these options. Instead of fighting against the school district, invest your energy in creating superior learning alternatives for your child.

This isn’t just about dodging vax requirements—it’s about finding the best possible educational experience for your child in a landscape that’s becoming increasingly challenging. The current system is pushing more than just the jabs; it’s pushing an agenda and steering our children towards a narrow, one-size-fits-all model of education that often neglects individual needs and critical thinking.

The pin cushion requirements are just the tip of the iceberg. Even though children in CA are required to get well over a dozen shots just to enter kindergarten, see list here:

- Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTaP, DTP, Tdap) — 5 doses (4 doses if last one is given after 4th birthday)

– Polio (OPV or IPV) — 4 doses (3 doses if last one is given after 4th birthday)

– Hepatitis B – 3 doses

– Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) — 2 doses

– Varicella (Chickenpox) — 2 doses

… what could be even more harmful is the curriculum and the prison-like setting of these places of public indoctrination (also called “public schools").

That being said, every child deserves the right to attend school and receive equal access to education, regardless of their disability, religion, skin color, or any other factor.

I want to commend this father for advocating fiercely for his son's right to attend a California public school. (He has privately noted that he will likely homeschool anyway, but good for him to makes these administrators confront their hypocrisy and discrimination!

He composed an outstanding letter to the school administrator, and I have permission to share it. Here’s what he wrote:

"Dear [Administrator],

We intend to finalize registration for our son and wish to see him start the 2024-2025 school year with all the other students, starting today, August 19, 2024.

Recent California legislation has invalidated all previously valid exemptions to immunization requirements except for medical exemptions. But even getting a medical exemption has become practically impossible because doctors who were previously willing to write exemptions now fear retaliation and punitive action from state agencies, including the very real threat of losing their licenses to practice medicine.

Our son’s pediatrician wrote a permanent medical exemption to all immunizations back in 2016 because he cannot tolerate the known, real risks associated with each and every injection. His condition puts him at risk of suffering a serious adverse event from any and all vaccinations. We also have a second medical exemption written in 2024. Per recent California legislation, both exemptions are now considered invalid.

We have exhausted ourselves trying to find a California-licensed doctor who is able to write a new exemption. I've contacted at least a dozen qualified doctors, and none are willing to write an exemption—not because our son doesn’t need one, but because the doctors don’t want to lose their medical licenses. None of the doctors could refer us to another doctor because they don’t know any MD or DO willing to write exemptions. It is therefore my conclusion that it is not possible to get an exemption. In other words, California has effectively eliminated all exemptions, including medical exemptions, to the vaccine mandates in our state.

Since California law has eliminated exemptions, we are seeking federal protection against discrimination. Our son’s condition prevents him from receiving any and all vaccinations. California clearly considers receiving vaccinations an important major life activity and important self-care. The fact that California schools are required to report vaccination rates of less than 95% to the California Department of Public Health is a clear indication that California considers vaccination a normal activity.

This normal activity represents a major life activity as defined in Section 504 of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990 and the ADA Amendments Act of 2008. It’s also clear that California believes that up-to-date vaccination is important self-care. Slogans like “Protect yourself, protect others—get vaccinated” are seen and heard everywhere. The California Department of Health website says, “Your child needs immunizations to be protected from preventable diseases. Immunize your child for a lifetime of health.”

These statements indicate that vaccinations are considered self-care. A condition that poses a risk of harm from vaccination is a disability because it limits the ability to care for oneself and restricts participation in the major life activity of routine vaccination. Major life activities, as defined in Section 504 regulations, include functions such as caring for oneself.

To summarize, the inability to engage in major life activities and care for oneself are defined as disabilities in the ADA and Section 504 of The Rehabilitation Act of 1973. Both acts are federal laws designed to protect Americans with disabilities. It is a violation of federal law to discriminate against a person who is disabled as described in the ADA. Section 504 regulations require a school district to provide education to each qualified student with a disability, regardless of the nature or severity of the disability.

Based on our son’s condition, which represents a disability that prevents him from participating in California’s vaccination requirements, the federal laws are relevant, applicable, and enforceable. We ask that his registration be finalized without further obstruction or delay. I appreciate your prompt attention and assistance."

He hasn’t heard back from the school yet, but I hope for a positive outcome. I applaud this father for doing this. While I’m not in favor of children attending California public schools, that’s a personal choice, and parents have a right to ensure their children aren’t discriminated against. This dad does plan on homeschooling, regardless of the school’s response - but it’s so great that he is making these administrators confront these truths.

