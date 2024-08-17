Friends, today I’ve got something really important for you—a two part, eye-opening interview (links below) with a dedicated Healthy American who’s been in the trenches, fighting to educate us all about the dangers of these so-called ‘cocktails,’ especially when it comes to our children. She’s going to share her personal journey, the battles she’s faced, and how she’s tackled the frustrations with the mainstream, medical merry-go-round head-on.

Laura Hayes is a fierce advocate for health freedom and most crucially, parental rights—issues that are especially close to our hearts as fellow Californians. Our state has become ground zero in the fight against government overreach, where the line between parental authority and state control is constantly under siege. Laura has long been a vocal opponent of these pin-cushion requirements and she has been fighting against these so-called “vaccine mandates” that infringe on our individual liberty and right of no consent.

You can dive deeper into Laura’s work at Age of Autism: https://www.ageofautism.com/exclusives.html

We also discussed the confusion surrounding RFK Jr. A lot of people think he’s anti-vaccine, but he’s made it clear—he’s fiercely pro-vaccine, just pushing for more testing on these poisons — “safety testing.” Imagine the parents who line up to roll the dice for “science” and for money. Imagine taking your healthy, precious baby and putting them into a trial, all for money, to see whether these injections will cause harm.

People like RFK Jr. are missing the core questions here. It’s not about making these poisons “safe,” and certainly not about testing them on innocent children and animals only to discover later that, surprise (!), they’re not safe after all… The real question is, why is this even being promoted in the first place? Why are practices that would be illegal outside of a medical setting not only allowed but actively encouraged?

This is the crux of the issue, and I’ve been clear about this from the start: I don’t care if these cocktails were filled with chocolate syrup and could keep me alive and kicking until I’m 120 years old without so much as a sniffle, I still have the absolute right to decide what medical interventions I accept or reject, period.

Laura and I are on the same page: even if these ‘cocktails’ were thoroughly tested and approved (which they haven’t been), we still have the absolute right to say NO.

The fact that these cocktails are harmful, poisonous, and damaging just adds insult to injury—injuries already being inflicted on our bodies, minds, and spirits.

For people of faith, you understand, just as I do, that this is a deeper battle—a battle for the soul. There’s a real attempt here to separate us from God, but let’s be clear: no one with a strong sense of faith and a firm line they refuse to cross will ever be torn away from that divine connection.

This is one interview you will want to watch, and it’s packed with insights you can share with other concerned parents who want to keep their children healthy and safe.

"HOW IS THIS (EVEN) LEGAL?!" Interview w/Laura Hayes, Part 2

Read Laura's articles → www.ageofautism.com

Watch Laura's presentation: https://rumble.com/v4lotxx-laura-hayes-why-is-this-legal.html

"How to Raise a Healthy Child in Spite of Your Doctor" by Dr. Robert Mendelsohn