The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
6d

“accusing Jews collectively of controlling government or media;” — this is antisemitism even though it’s a fact?! Crazy times we’re living in!

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Kim C at the Sea's avatar
Kim C at the Sea
6d

I hear more and more of P-like symptoms in people now. Maybe they're expecting a lot more...

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