Florida has more than 100 new laws taking effect July 1, and some of them are downright eye-opening — and not in a good way.

In my recent video (click to watch below) I give my commentary on several new laws. Here, a few notable ones you may have heard about. Let me know in a comment what you think about these, and if your state has (or needs) similar laws.

Veterinary prescription choice: Good

Veterinarians must tell clients that they may receive a written prescription and fill it at the pharmacy of their choosing rather than buying exclusively from the clinic. Note: Even though I strive to avoid vet visits for my animals, I do applaud this move that protects consumer choice.

Parkinson’s disease registry: Bad

This law requires the The University of South Florida to establish a statewide registry of Parkinson patients, with physicians beginning certain reporting in January 2027. The law does not spell out exactly what information doctors have to collect and submit to the state, but likely will include:

Annual review or confirmation of the Parkinson’s diagnosis, assessment of medications, complications, signs of depression, anxiety, sleep disturbances, dementia, etc.

Ostensibly this is for the state to check on patient outcomes and determine wheter providers are following “recognized treatment guidelines.”

There is no information as to whether a patient can opt-out of having their data collected and transmitted to the state, and what actually will be done with this information. I am not in favor of the government sticking its nose into an individual’s healthcare status.

Florida SAVE Act/election law: Good/Bad

Most reasonable people can agree that a law expanding citizenship-verification procedures for voter records is a good one.

However, the reason my assessment also carries a “bad” label is because I don’t think voter registration goes far enough to fix the corrupt voting system.

I know, I know — there are compelling arguments for not participating in voting at all. Many of my Healthy Americans think voting’s a waste of time, everything is rigged, and we are giving away our power by giving authority to these leaders in the first place.

I get it, I really do.

But hear me out.

I’ve got the PEGGY PLAN to the rescue!

Here’s what should be required to ensure the elections are not rigged:

Vote in person — with ID. Forget the mail-in ballots. Our of town? Too bad. Sick? Sorry. You need to plan to vote if it’s important to you. One day for voting. None of this “vote early, vote often” hogwash. Paper ballot and black ink only. Ballots counted in public the following day, with witnesses watching and ensuring no shenanigans. No running tally of ballot outcomes until every ballot is counted. Only then are the numbers released.

Imagine if this had been applied to the election for LA Mayor. The outcome would have been much different.

College campus Guardian Program: Good/Bad

Florida already has an “armed guardian” law in K-12 schools that places specially trained armed personnel in schools to respond immediately to an “active assailant” while waiting for outside law enforcement to arrive.

This law expands this to colleges and universities.

This law also requires institutions to create active-assailant plans, threat-management teams and family-reunification procedures. Also, discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school can become a second-degree felony. Guardians require screening, psychological evaluation, drug testing and at least 144 hours of training.

You might be thinking, what’s wrong this this? Why not have armed guards on/in schools? It makes sense to protect the students and staff in an attack.

Well, I see your point — but here’s mine: I don’t care for this focus on “active shooter training” and normalizing this idea that schools are targets for mass shootings. (I’ve analyzed many of these events, and I have not found one that passed the smell test. In other words, they appeared to be manufactured incidents for the purpose of creating fear and chaos, increasing surveillance, restricting freedom, and creating school settings that resemble prisons.)

I am in favor home schooling and alternative educational opportunities that have less government influence and more family influence. There are many superior alternatives to public schools, and I am not in favor of these fear-focused narratives that turn schools into prisons and teachers into armed guards.

State designation of “terrorist organizations”: BAD & UGLY

This law creates a Florida process for “designating domestic and foreign terrorist organizations.” It also restricts public educational funding or programs that advocate for designated groups, requires reporting concerning some visa students and provides for expulsion when a public-college student is determined to have promoted a designated organization. Organizations or members can challenge a designation in court, but the law places substantial power in the executive branch and state Cabinet.

This law creates a state-level system for officially labeling organizations as domestic or foreign terrorist organizations, and that label can trigger criminal, financial, corporate and educational consequences.

There is an official position called “The Chief of Domestic Security” and this individual gets to decide which domestic organizations are placed on Florida’s terrorist list.

Excuse me?? Terrorist??

While no organizations have been placed on a “terrorist” list yet (the law goes into effect July 1), DiSantis did declare through executive order that these are terrorist groups:

The Muslim Brotherhood and any chapter or subdivision

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR

Any organization already designated by the U.S. government as a foreign terrorist organization

A logical conclusion is to see that Pro-Israel DeSantis and others in the FL legislature want to prevent people from supporting supporting Palestinians. The pivotal word in the law is “promotes.” Does that mean recruiting, fundraising or providing material support? Or could it include speech, a classroom discussion, a controversial social-media post or expressing sympathy for a political cause?

This comes on the heels of the 2024 FL law defining anti-semitism, which includes:

calling for violence against Jewish people;

accusing Jews collectively of controlling government or media;

holding all Jewish people responsible for Israel’s actions;

denying Israel the right to exist as a Jewish state;

applying certain double standards to Israel;

and comparing contemporary Israeli policy to Nazi policy.

The statute also says criticism of Israel comparable to criticism directed at another country is not, by itself, antisemitic, and the law may not be interpreted to diminish First Amendment rights.

We shall see. It’s troubling to say the least that a person’s speech (which is an extension of their thoughts and feelings) can be so restricted. It’s doubly troubling that this occurs in what is called “The Free State of Florida.”

Local-government DEI prohibition: Good!

Cities and counties may not fund, promote or take official action related to diversity, equity and inclusion. Residents may sue local governments, and officials who violate the law can face removal from office. Supporters say taxpayers should not be compelled to fund ideological or discriminatory programs.

Now this is definitely a step in the right direction.

Can I get an AMEN?

State and local net-zero prohibition: Good!

This law bars Florida state and local governments from adopting or enforcing net-zero greenhouse-gas policies, including carbon taxes.

Yessir!!

IN EXACT OPPOSITION TO CALIFORNIA (which is suffocating the state and ruining its economy with its bizarre and un-attainable “net zero” policies) Florida has enacted the following common-sense law:

A Florida governmental entity may not:

enact or enforce an ordinance, rule, building code, contract condition or other policy supporting a net-zero goal;

require a private person or business to adopt such a policy;

impose a carbon tax, emissions fee, penalty, offset or assessment;

participate in a cap-and-trade or emissions-credit program;

give purchasing preferences to products or vendors because they advance net zero;

favor vehicles, equipment or appliances solely because of the fuel they use ;

use public money for dues, subscriptions or contributions to a private organization that adopts, requires or advocates a net-zero policy;

join an organization that establishes regional greenhouse-gas caps or promotes emissions trading.

Every government entity must also file an annual affidavit with the Department of Revenue, signed under penalty of perjury, certifying that it has not imposed prohibited carbon-related charges.

Now that’s what I’m talkin’ bout! Go Florida!

Friends, you can get more commentary when you watch my latest video here.

Florida Can Influence Other States

Florida has basically become what could be called a national policy laboratory.

Meaning, when Florida adopts a law, lawmakers in other states study it, national advocacy groups challenge or promote it and courts may eventually produce decisions affecting constitutional law well beyond Florida.

Today’s Florida experiment can become tomorrow’s model legislation in dozens of other states.

Also, there is another reason to pay attention: millions of nonresidents visit Florida, own property here, attend school here, operate businesses here or have elderly parents living here. State law does not remain neatly confined to permanent residents.

Let me know what’s going on in your state, and what you think about these new FL laws.

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