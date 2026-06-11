The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Indigo Indignation's avatar
Indigo Indignation
2d

Great fun Peggy!! Nice seeing you with your husband. I lived in South Florida for apx 12 years and loved it!! Things got uncomfortable in the last couple years; jacked up condo fees, unlimited growth and absolutely crazy traffic. But i love, love Governor DeSantis!!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Peggy Hall
Kim C at the Sea's avatar
Kim C at the Sea
2d

Bravo! Love you so!

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peggy Hall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture