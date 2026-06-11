Friends, this is a little different from my usual Healthy American commentary — and that’s part of the point.

Pastor David and I recently spent time back in California, where we were born and raised. As many of you know, we now live part-time in Florida, so we have a unique little coast-to-coast perspective. We love California. We love the beaches, the hills, the views, the memories, the people, and the life we built there.

But we also love Florida — especially the sense of freedom, common sense, color, warmth, and yes, grocery bags.

So, while we were driving around Southern California, hubby surprised me with a little quiz: California or Florida?

Which state does it better?

That little quiz basically turned into a full-blown scorecard… and it was so amusing to the both of us we decided to share it with y’all!

And even if you don’t live in California or Florida, I think you’ll recognize some of these trends. Because as we often say, what happens in California has a funny way of showing up elsewhere.

So here we go.

Click to watch our new video below — and see if you can count how many times we exclaim “All Day Long!” 🤣😂

The Beauty and the Beach Life

Let’s start with what California still does beautifully.

When it comes to views, California is almost impossible to beat. The hills, the coastline, the mountains, the curves in the road, the way the landscape opens up — it is spectacular. Southern California has a visual drama that Florida simply doesn’t have in the same way.

Florida, on the other hand, is lush, green, tropical, and vibrant year-round. It has its own kind of beauty. But if we’re talking about a scenic drive with hills and ocean views, California still gets the point.

When it comes to surfing, California wins all day long. There is no comparison. Florida has water, yes, and beautiful water at that — but for real surfing, California takes it.

But when we talk about water color, water clarity, and water temperature, Florida wins. The water in South Florida is warm, aqua, and inviting. You can get in almost year-round without a wetsuit. California water may be beautiful, but it can be cold enough to keep you put of the water for a major part of the year.

As for the sunlight, this surprised us. Florida is called the Sunshine State, but the sunlight there feels softer to us. In California, the sun can feel sharp, scorching, and harsh. In Florida, even though it is warmer and more humid, the sunlight often feels filtered and gentler.

So on beaches:

Surfing goes to California.

Warm, clear, aqua water goes to Florida.

Views go to California.

Tropical beauty goes to Florida.

David enjoying the beauty of his hometown beach: (Yes, he’s got a bandaid on 😂, nothing serious)

Roads, Gas Stations, and Getting Around

California has some of the worst roads we’ve experienced. Potholes, rough pavement, worn surfaces — and this is especially frustrating considering how much Californians pay in gas taxes, supposedly to keep those roads in good condition.

Florida roads, by comparison, are smoother, cleaner, and generally much better maintained.

So on roads: Florida wins.

Gas stations? Also Florida.

Florida gas stations are practically an event. They are large, clean, convenient, and many of them have enough pumps that you rarely have to wait. Some of the food markets inside are better than restaurants we’ve visited. We have intentionally eaten at gas stations in Florida — and enjoyed it.😂

In California, gas is way more expensive, the stations are often smaller, and the overall experience just doesn’t compare.

So on gas stations and gas prices: Florida wins all day long.

Driving skills were a little more complicated. Believe it or not, we think Florida drivers may actually be better. Maybe it’s because they are used to rain, sudden weather changes, and real road conditions.

But driver courtesy? California wins.

In California, when someone lets you into a lane or lets you cross the street, you often get the little thank-you wave. In Florida, the wave is rare. And friends, we want the wave. 👋

Food, Restaurants, and the Great Donut Question

California still wins on Mexican food. No contest. The Mexican culture is woven deeply into Southern California, and we miss that. The food, the names of the towns, the history, the flavors — it is part of the fabric of the place.

California also wins on donuts. Southern California donut shops are in a class of their own. We drove out of our way to visit one of our old favorites, Leucadia Donuts, run by a hardworking family who still remembered us. How awesome is that?

Here we are (the real us):

And our friend made up this 80’s version: whaddaya think? (Crazy how realistic it looks!)

Restaurants overall? I give California the edge, especially when you consider variety, innovation, and price. In South Florida, especially in the greater Palm Beach area, restaurants can be quite expensive. California still offers a tremendous range of food options. (No wonder we sometimes eat at gas stations! 😂)

But grocery stores? Florida wins.

Why?

Because they give you bags.

Actual bags.

Yes, there is a total plastic bag ban here in California. 🤦‍♀️

Don’t get me started!

California’s bag restrictions are one of those everyday examples of government micromanagement that drive people crazy. What happened to “My bag, My choice”?🤣

And before anyone starts with the turtles, the oceans, and the lectures — plastic bags have practical uses. I use them for my bathing suits… Leftovers…. Trash liners. Kitty litter...

Jeepers! It’s actually less expensive to manufacture plastic bags over paper, the paper ones take up more space, they are not that convenient…

But hey, shouldn’t the store get to decide whether or not they want to give. bag to a customer?

Uh no, Not in Commifornia!

You have to pay the store 10 cents per bag — and they keep the 10 cents!!

Truly bizarre.

But not in good old Florida! You get plastic bags all day long — I personally put them to good use and reuse them at least twice. So there. 😆

Florida grocery stores are clean, friendly, well-staffed, and normal. You buy groceries, and someone helps bag them. Imagine that. In Florida, there is a preemption law that prevents cities from banning plastic bags or charging special bag fees. The decision is left where it belongs: with the store and the customer.

So for grocery shopping: Florida wins.

How about farmer’s markets?

California, all day long!

For Mexican food, donuts, and farmers markets: California wins.

But for bread, especially the wonderful Spanish-style bread Cristal we’ve found in Florida: Florida wins again.

Shopping, Style, and Why Is Everything Painted Black?

Shopping is another mixed category.

California has a lot of stores near each other, and it still tends to be ahead of the curve in fashion and trends. So for general access and fashion-forward shopping, California gets a point.

But Florida has color. Florida has variety. Florida has men’s stores — remember those? Actual stores for men, not just a sad little chair in the corner of a women’s boutique.

And when it comes to HomeGoods and TJ Maxx? Florida wins. We have so many of them near us (and we visit them so frequently) that we’re going to have buying stock!

But where Florida really shines is style.

People in Florida tend to wear more color. There’s more vibrancy, more polish, more variety, more life. I’ve always loved bright colors, and in Florida, that feels completely normal. In California, the clothing style has become more muted, more black, more gray, and more yoga-pants-everywhere.

Nothing against yoga pants. But all day, every day, everywhere? I’m thinking that’s a California thing.

Now what is happening with buildings in CA?? One of the strangest trends we noticed in Southern California is the number of buildings painted black. Houses, markets, schools, storefronts — black, black, black.

Why?

Southern California is Mediterranean. It should be light, warm, coastal, colorful — whites, blues, terracotta, beige, aqua, sunshine.

Florida buildings, especially in coastal areas, tend to be brighter, more cheerful, more colorful, and more alive. Think Palm Beach. Think Key West. Think aqua shutters and sunshine.

On color, style, clothing, and architectural cheerfulness: Florida wins.

Schools, Laws, Churches, and Common Sense

When it comes to schools, I’ll say this plainly: Florida currently has far more common sense in its education policies, especially regarding parental rights and medical freedom.

Headline: there are no vaccination requirements for public schools in Florida.

Contrast that to California! I get frequent inquiries from parents needing help fighting these tyrannical vaccine requirements in California.

Florida has also been much better, in my view, when it comes to everyday laws that respect individual freedom. California often seems to regulate first and ask questions never. Florida, while not perfect, generally feels more oriented toward letting people live their lives, run their businesses, and make their own decisions.

That leads to one of the biggest categories of all: freedom.

Where do we feel more free?

Florida. All day long. 😆

The political climate in Florida is more aligned with common sense, personal liberty, and practical governance. Again, no state is perfect. But the contrast is striking.

Florida also seems more pro-business and pro-entrepreneur. As business owners, we feel that difference. Florida feels like it wants people to start businesses, grow them, and succeed. California often feels like it would rather regulate, tax, inspect, restrict, and then wonder why businesses leave.

Florida’s economy feels energetic. There is growth, building, movement, and possibility. California, sadly, often feels like it is in decline, with businesses closing, buildings neglected, and basic services deteriorating.

On business climate and overall freedom, Florida wins.

Homelessness, Graffiti, Litter, and Public Order

This is one of the saddest and most obvious contrasts.

In the area where we live in Florida, we have seen very little homelessness. Perhaps one person. We rarely see graffiti or litter. The roads and public spaces are clean and cared for.

In California, the condition of cities and public spaces has declined dramatically in many areas. Homelessness, graffiti, broken roads are far more common.

How distressing that the leftist politics and policies seem to promote public disorder to grow while pretending compassion is the same thing as neglect.

So FL wins by a longshot when it comes to the conditions of the cities.

Insurance, Taxes, and the Cost of Living

Not everything goes Florida’s way.

Car insurance is more expensive in Florida. Homeowners insurance can also be very expensive, although California has its own serious insurance problems, especially in fire-prone areas where people may have trouble getting coverage at all.

Property taxes are a more complicated comparison. The rates may be similar in some cases, but because comparable property can be less expensive in Florida, the total tax burden may be lower depending on where you live.

Florida’s leadership has also been discussing ways to reduce property tax burdens, which is the kind of conversation people actually want to hear from elected officials.

Imagine that — reducing a tax instead of inventing a new one. Them are pretty good apples! 😂

Airports and Travel

When it comes to airports, we give Florida the win. All day long.

Palm Beach and even Miami are much easier to deal with than LAX or Orange County in many ways. Being able to drive up, pick someone up, and get in and out without a full emotional recovery period is a beautiful thing.

And as many of you know, I’ve done plenty of videos on travel, TSA, and biometrics. We still opt out of the biometric scans — and you can too!

On airports, Florida wins.

Bugs, Mosquitoes, and the Florida Myth

People love to warn you about Florida bugs.

“Oh, you’ll hate Florida. It’s too hot. Too humid. Too many mosquitoes.”

(Hubby and I both like the humidity and warm weather year-round.)

Maybe that is true in some parts of the state, especially in swampier areas. But where we are, along the coast, mosquitoes have not been a major issue. In fact, we’ve experienced more mosquitoes in California than in our part of Florida.

That may surprise people, but it has been our experience.

This also connects with a topic many of you have been asking about: the mosquito programs involving modified male mosquitoes. I’ll be covering that separately because many viewers have concerns and questions about it. Stay tuned!

But for our day-to-day experience, Florida has fewer mosquitoes than we expected, and California has more than people might think.

The Bigger Point

This was meant to be a lighthearted video, and it was. (There are a few other categories we compare that didn’t make it into this substack article, so be sure to watch the video here for more.)

Friends, sometimes we need a break from the relentless headlines.

But even in a fun comparison, the truth comes through loud and clear.

People want to live in places where life works: where the roads are maintained, businesses can thrive, grocery shopping feels normal — bags are available! — public spaces are clean, laws are grounded in common sense, and people can breathe, build, worship, travel, raise families, and get on with their lives.

That has always been the heart of The Healthy American.

I’m so glad you’re here, and I will be too!

Join me every Monday at 5 pm Pacific on my Youtube channel here for brand new broadcasts (and I’ll probably upload a few additional videos here and there).

On Wednesdays and Fridays you can catch my Living Swell videos here.

Because we are not meant to live in outrage all day, every day, I’m going to be focusing on providing you with uplifting, encouraging content. I want to help you keep your head above the waves in the stormy seas of life.

The bad guys win if we spend our lives trapped in the spin cycle.

So let’s get out there any enjoy life, Shall We?! 😊

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