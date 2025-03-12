According to a recent Wired Magazine article, Musk has filed trademarks for "telepathy" and "telekinesis." This news broke just days ago, and I recommend checking out the YouTube channel "Ones That Can See" for an excellent deep dive on this topic and its connection to sorcery.

I've been sharing this meme because it captures what I've been warning about: Ellen Musk wants to put a chip in your brain. Musk has been investigated by dozens of federal agencies (I'll review this in an upcoming video as more investigations have come to light). Isn't it interesting that this unelected individual—I won't even call him an American or foreign national, Musk is a "globalist"—fired all those investigating him?

An investigation of great concern to me is Musk’s violations of animal welfare laws, with his barbaric torture of pigs, sheep and monkeys, all in pursuit of putting a chip in your brain. I'll be updating my video about this shortly. Don't worry - I won't expose you to disturbing images or mention things too distressing. I don't want to assault your senses with the horrors this trans-humanist (if he's even human and not a robot) is inflicting on innocent animals.

According to Wired, Musk's Neuralink company (the one investigated by the USDA before he fired the Inspector General) is filing to trademark the words "telepathy" and "telekinesis." My fellow truther at "Ones That Can See" does a deep dive into how this is essentially witchcraft - telepathy, telekinesis. As my fellow Christians know, we're warned against sorcery.

The article states that Musk's brain implant company Neuralink has filed applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to exclusively own the names "telepathy" and "telekinesis" for future products.

Neuralink, which Musk supposedly co-founded in 2016 (remember, Musk never creates anything—he buys other companies and intellectual property, apparently with daddy Musk's money from South African emerald mines), is developing technology called a brain-computer interface. How do you like them apples? This system apparently decodes brain activity to control output devices.

Musk said the company's product will be called "Telepathy" and will allow paralyzed people to control computers or phones through thought. However, the trademark applications suggest ambitions beyond electronic device control—they're aiming for telepathic communication between human beings! Let me know what you think about that.

Wired goes on to report that “Neuralink’s interface involves a brain implant that collects neural signals and software that translates those signals into cursor movements on a computer screen. It’s claimed that so far, three people have received Neuralink’s experimental implant as part of an early feasibility study. [Who knows if that’s even true; these “recipients” could be contrived characters for all we know.]

The first, Noland Arbaugh, ostensibly underwent brain surgery in January 2024 to get the device. In November, the company received permission to open a trial site in Canada. The company’s trademark application for Telepathy, filed on March 3, describes the product as “an implantable brain to computer interface for facilitating communication and control of software and hardware.” The “facilitating communication” claim could mean that Telepathy is meant to help paralyzed people communicate by way of typing on an external device, but it could also mean allowing telepathic communication between individuals with Neuralink implants.”

I was researching these individuals just before this broadcast—I'm not even sure if they're authentic or characters created to make us believe this has happened. Interestingly, I've heard conflicting information that someone underwent similar surgery years ago in 2022.

When I do a quick google search for that specific time range, I get results:

However, that particular story is unavailable. What does pop up is that Neuralink was beaten by a competitor company called Synchron. They implanted the first brain chip into a human in 2022.

While this could help paralyzed people communicate through external devices, and some might see potential beneficial applications (similar to cochlear implants), do you think it will stop there?

“Musk has long been interested in the concept of enabling telepathy with a brain-computer interface. In a lengthy illustrated explainer from 2017 in which he outlined the idea behind his then new company Neuralink, Musk advocated for thought communication between people. “If I were to communicate a concept to you, you would essentially engage in consensual telepathy. You wouldn’t need to verbalize unless you want to add a little flair to the conversation or something, but the conversation would be conceptual interaction on a level that’s difficult to conceive of right now,” Musk told blogger Tim Urban at the time.”

And here’s the kicker:

“Musk has speculated that healthy people will eventually get brain implants, enabling humans to achieve “symbiosis” with artificial intelligence.”

This is exactly what I've been warning about for years!

A Question For Musk Supporters

I'll leave you with this question (perhaps for a future video) for Musk supporters? What exactly is it that you like about this trans-humanist, gender fluid, animal torturer, unelected King of the Globalists Musk?

For those applauding this character - surely you're not fans of the animal torture, his space rocket deceptions, or the fact he's received $38 billion in tax money out of your pocket? Why isn't that being investigated?

Perhaps you admire that he fired the very inspector generals investigating him? Or his reported 14 children with several different women? Maybe you appreciate that he's not really American but a globalist? Or perhaps you're excited about brain chips?

Do you applaud his "going through government with a chainsaw" approach? Why doesn't Bob do that in Health and Human Services?

Or maybe you like his globalist hand signals?

Is his "love salute" a common greeting now?

Did you notice in the upper right corner of twitter posts now, there is this new symbol? Looks like it’s also doing the “love salute” 😆 Is that a special message to special someones??

Inquiring minds want to know.

