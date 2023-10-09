Friends,

Before we dive into the particulars of the latest “housing solution” in Lahaina proposed by the public serpents in Hawaii, let me ask you this:

Imagine the government knowing exactly how much “extra space” you have in your house — and the government wanting to get their hands on it…

And imagine the government asking you nicely if you would let some strangers stay in your house, because — you know — you have extra room(s)…

And imagine the government paying you (at first) for that extra space…

And then imagine the government requiring you to house strangers in that extra space… for free — because you know, it’s only FAIR. And EQUITABLE.

Something even worse than that happened in the aftermath of the Russian revolution, back in 1917.

Lenin came to power in the brutal takeover and created the communist Soviet Union.

One major tenet of communism is the ABOLISHMENT of private property.

In Russia, that meant that the government took possession of ALL homes, farms, businesses and manufacturing.

It didn’t matter if you had extra room — or no extra space at all!

The communists jammed several families together into what used to be private homes (yes, and large villas of the aristocracy and elite).

This was called “densing up.”

And it’s just what it sounds like.

Gee — reminds me of the stack ‘em and pack ‘em rabbit hutches going up everywhere in towns and cities in every state.

These are the modern American version of the communist bloc houses.

Now imagine, this slow “communist creep” is what’s happening on Maui.

The government is going to pay people (for now) to house others who were displaced by the firebombing of Lahaina.

Part of my mind says, that’s great! People need places to stay, and others have room to house them!

But another part of my mind won’t be quiet and requires me to dig deeper and think more critically.

I keep going back to the Communists in Russia, and the dismal “densed up” conditions people were forced into — into what was previously private property.

I talk all about the Communist Russia connection to what’s going on in Maui in my video here, MAUI’s NEW HOST FAMILY PROGRAM.

One of the tactics of the evil-DEWers is to present “solutions” in a positive light, when in reality, there could be a deeper, nefarious reason looming underneath.

Case in point is the Mayor of Maui’s just-announced “Host Housing Support Program” which will provide monthly stipends of up to $1,500 to eligible households who are providing shelter to individuals and families displaced by the Maui wildfires.

Sounds good — right?

People who have been opening up their homes to strangers out of the goodness of their heart can now get paid $375 for each person. (It wasn’t clear whether that is per week or per month.)

The money goes directly to the “host family” and is capped at $1,500 per host household.

“There’s a lot of folks already doing this,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement during a Tuesday morning press conference at the County Building in which partners announced the pilot program. According to Lewis, more than 25% of displaced residents who have sought help at the CNHA’s Kakoʻo Maui Resource Center have indicated that they are currently staying with friends or family. Lewis said he hopes the program provides some immediate stability to host families so they can buy added food and help cover the added expense of taking in displaced residents. He’s also hopeful that the compensation will result in more housing options for wildfire survivors.” —Maui Now

Now before we go applauding this “solution,” — let’s dig a little deeper, shall we?

I predicted something like this would happen years ago when Airbnb came on the scene. Airbnb has its advantages and disadvantages, but the reality remains that it is effectively a public database of everyone who has extra rooms or homes available. I always consider the hidden agenda. Could the government gain access to this list and utilize it to their advantage? One of the side effects — and we are seeing this now in Maui — is that the government knows who has spare space available to accommodate others and is beginning to push for homeowners to take in other people.

At the very beginning of the tragedy in Lahaina, I predicted that the government would be collaborating with Airbnb (watch here starting at 17:40) to house Maui residents displaced by the fires. Then just a day or two later, Hawaii Governor Josh Green-New-Deal was on the news talking about their plans in place with hotels AND AIRBNB (watch here starting at 21:25) to house displaced residents.

It begins as a voluntary program with incentives, but if history has taught us anything, some of the worst programs began as voluntary and subsequently became mandatory. It's a slippery slope, and what's to stop the government from requiring that you take in strangers simply because you have space for them? Or the government declares a homelessness emergency and orders every homeowner to house the homeless? You know… for the common good and public health! This is not a wild theory, as it actually occurred during the Russian Revolution.

This ties in together with the latest news out of Maui with the announcement of the “Host family program.”

The government is collaborating with the Hawaii Community Foundation and the Red Cross to incentivize people to house other people. This $4 million program will pay eligible households $375 for each displaced individual housed and is capped at $1,500 per host household. Maui is currently in phase two of its "build back better" plans, during which it is now working to relocate as many displaced residents as possible from the hotels and into private homes or their container villages. I did a deep dive on these container villages in the following videos:

Maui Fire Victims to Live in Containers?

Bezos Funding Trailer Camp for Maui Survivors?

Hawaii Architect Says Lahaina Rebuild will Achieve “Clean Energy Goals.”

Initially, it sounds like a compassionate remedy. One can contemplate the notion that this proposed solution is commendable, as individuals were already engaging in such acts of kindness voluntarily, and now they have the opportunity to receive additional financial compensation for their efforts. However, I am unable to disregard the other part of my mind that keeps thinking about the Russian communists of the early twentieth century and Lenin's decree on communal housing.

In the decades following the 1917 Russian Revolution, most people in Moscow lived in communal apartments; seven or more families crammed together where there had been one, sharing one kitchen and one bathroom. They were crowded; stove space and food were limited. Clotheslines were strewn across the kitchen, the laundry of one family dripping into the omelet of another. As the Soviet Union industrialized from the 1920s to the 1950s, and millions poured into Moscow from the countryside, one of the goals of the new government was to provide housing for the workers. It started putting people into apartments that had been occupied by the rich or by aristocrats who had been driven out by the new regime.

Gee, “workforce housing” ring a bell? Remember when Hawaii Governor Josh Green-Dew-Deal stated he was “looking for ways for the state to acquire the land” in Lahaina to use for workforce housing? Yeah… watch that clip here (13:00 min mark).

Gregory (Grisha) Freidin, professor of Russian literature at Stanford University, grew up in a communal apartment of 10 families about five blocks from the Kremlin in the 1940s.

Do you think this is where they are going with Maui? Think about incrementalism, where change occurs very gradually so that people have plenty of time to be conditioned… I mean “adjust” to those changes.

"Communal kitchens were not places where you would bring your friends. I think that was one of the ideas for creating a communal kitchen. There would be a watchful eye of society over every communal apartment. People would report on each other. You would never know who would be reporting. The reason Soviet authorities considered kitchens and private apartments dangerous to the regime was because they were places people could gather to talk about politics. "The most important part of kitchen politics in early Soviet time was they would like to have houses without kitchens," says Genis. "Because kitchen is something bourgeois. Every family, as long as they have a kitchen, they have some part of their private life and private property.”

The container communities on Maui are similar to the slums of Soviet Russia, with residents living in tiny spaces with communal kitchen and bathroom spaces.

You may think this is temporary, but who knows?

Let me know your thoughts in a comment below. I so appreciate your insights!

