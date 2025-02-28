Robert Kennedy is making the news, and my Kennedy supporters are emailing me about their concerns for his health.

In this video, we are looking at three recent Kennedy stories.

Warning: The third story might be too controversial/conspiratorial for even me! 😆

(So don’t say I didn’t warn ya)

Story One: Kennedy pauses research on new Covid vaccine

I can hear the applause all the way here in South Florida.

But some of my smart, savvy, discerning Healthy Americans are concerned that this is another straw man.

Meaning: let’s solve a “problem” that is not the main problem, but let’s pretend it’s the main problem, so we can say we solved it — and take attention away from the actual real problem.

I’m sure you followed that.

Case in point:

Kennedy’s push and focus, as always is on “making vaccines safe and effective.”

I have covered Kennedy’s strange obsession with making poison safe oh so many times, and you can see a round-up of my videos and analysis on my substack post here.

The main issue, the main problem, and the main conversation is not about making vaccines “safe and effective and fiscal-minded” (??) as Kennedy just said.

The main issue, problem and conversation is this: (1) the government should not be promoting or imposing medical interventions; (2) Our tax dollars should not be going to these pharmaceutical companies, enriching them while they perform these needless tests, which can never prove that poison is safe; and (3) innocent children and animals are harmed/maimed/killed while these unnecessary “safety” tests are carried out.

As I am a person of optimism and determination, I will continue to follow these developments, especially 90 days from now, after the “pause” on the Vaxart contract expires, and ostensibly, could kick in again.

Story Two: What is the mysterious blue liquid Kennedy is (purportedly) taking? Is this why his skin appears blue/purple?

Is this why his skin appears as it does?

Here, an email from a Healthy American about her concerns for Kennedy’s health:

No, I don’t think Bob’s skin condition has anything to do with a “Kennedy terminal ulcer” — just an interesting/strange result that popped up when I researched this.

Twitter video here.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is going viral on social media after he was caught on camera adding a mysterious blue liquid to his in-flight beverage, and internet sleuths believe they know what it is. The leading theory among X users is that the prospective health secretary was dosing his drink with methylene blue. Officially, the compound is injected as a treatment for the blood disorder methemoglobinemia, in which blood loses its ability to carry oxygen throughout the body. It is also used to dye textiles. However, it has also gained a cult following as a potential health silver bullet that supporters claim can add years to one’s life.

Whatever may be the cause, we wish him good health and a sound mind to make decisions that do not harm children and innocent animals.

Story Three: Is Kennedy Trolling us with Lizard People Comments?

Remember, I warned ya’ about this one! 😂

First, note that the image below comes from Kennedy’s twitter account.

Also note the rather strange caption:

This came in from a concerned Healthy American:

Well, I have to admit, the lizard people conspiracy is a new one for me!

Apparently, there is this:

As I said, the lizard people conspiracy is a new one on me. Bit from Kennedy’s social media, you can see he has a sort of fascination with snakes and lizards.

Ironically, I have often referred to certain government officials as public serpents when they are serving evil instead of representing we the people.

I didn’t particularly have Kennedy in mind when I’ve referenced public serpents, but perhaps now it has another meaning! 😂

P.S. I’ll leave you with this, the clip people have been emailing me about Trump reciting a story about “The Snake.” Click to watch.

Please draw your own conclusions.

