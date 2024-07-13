In recent videos, I've shared valuable information about individuals standing up for their rights to refuse forced medical interventions imposed by employers, college administrators, health practitioners, or the government. However, many people are still asking, "Can I be exempt from the flu shot as well?"

I wanted to share a ridiculous document — with the so-called blessing of the CDC — that employers, nursing schools, and colleges use for flu shot waivers. Watch my vidoe below or continue reading to see exactly what is stated as “fact” on this form and my solution for handling this situation!

Check out this "Declination of Influenza Vaccination," which was recently sent to me.

This document includes the following statements that you must acknowledge:

Influenza is a serious respiratory disease. Each year in the United States, influenza kills thousands of people and causes hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations. Influenza vaccination is recommended for me and all other healthcare personnel to protect our staff and our facility's patients from influenza, its complications, and death. If I contract influenza, I can shed the virus for 24 hours before any influenza symptoms appear, during which time I can transmit influenza to patients and staff in this facility. If I become infected with influenza, even if my symptoms are mild or nonexistent, I can spread influenza to others. Symptoms that are mild or nonexistent in me can cause serious illness and death in others. The strains of virus that cause influenza infection change almost every year, and even if they don't change, my immunity declines over time. This is why vaccination against influenza is recommended every year. I understand that it is impossible to get influenza from the influenza vaccine. The consequences of my refusal to be vaccinated could have life-threatening consequences for my health and the health of everyone with whom I have contact, including my co-workers and all patients in this healthcare facility.

If you are required to sign this form, I recommend crossing out the word "facts" and replacing it with "statements according to the CDC."

This way, you are acknowledging that the CDC BELIEVES these statements, not that you believe them or that such statements are proven facts. This small change can make a big difference in maintaining your integrity while fulfilling the requirement.

