In a world where technology is increasingly integrated into every aspect of our lives, I find myself standing apart. Unlike many, I don't sport a Fit-Bit, an Apple watch, or any of the other gadgets that promise to make life easier (or perhaps more complicated). My home isn't filled with smart devices controlling every aspect of my environment, and I prefer it that way.

While I do own a cell phone and a computer, I draw the line there.

My video, shared below, was uploaded last year, predating the release of the latest technology on the market: a wearable AI pin to do your thinking for you...

The company is called Humane and was started by former Apple employees.

Here is the device, with the price of $699. I’m sure that is just a coincidence and not mocking those who understand the number of the Beast in the Bible.

Some viewers in my audience asked whether the presenters, Imran & Bethany, were also AI, or “humane.”

Now that this technology is out in the market, I'm curious about what you think. Do you think this wearable AI pin could be a step towards the mark?

